Airbus to create airline to rent out whale plane

Reuters, PARIS





Airbus SE plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes — whose main job until now has been to ferry aircraft parts between its plants in Europe — to help other industries haul urgently needed outsized machinery by air.

Airbus said the move to rent out spare capacity on its existing Beluga ST and new Beluga XL transporters would lead to the creation of a commercial cargo airline subsidiary from next year.

Weeks after ending output of the world’s largest passenger jet, the A380, Airbus is planning a new role for what could be the West’s largest commercial freighter by volume, the Beluga.

An Airbus SE Beluga transport plane takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, on Oct. 19, 2017. Photo: Reuters

It is a rare example of aerospace “insourcing” tasks from other industries after years of farming out work externally and, if successful, could pave the way for other services.

The wholly owned unit would work on a commercial basis, Airbus said.

“It will get its revenues from its sales, and it will bear all its investments and operating costs,” a spokesman said.

Analysts say demand for outsized cargoes that can be transported without dismantling them has been rising, partly on the back of weakened supply chains.

Logistics managers turn to oversized airplanes when there is no time to use sea lanes.

“Within the past few years, even before COVID-19, we were approached by several companies asking if our Beluga aircraft were available to perform some charter flights,” Airbus business development manager Reza Fazlollahi said.

Until recently, Airbus had trouble meeting such demand because the aerospace industry was running at peak capacity.

However, analysts have said that lower output of large passenger jets and an industry-wide slump during the COVID-19 pandemic have meant older Belugas have more time left on the clock than first expected.

“The Beluga ST is only at 50 percent of their life. They have been designed for 30,000 flight cycles and currently have an average of 15,000,” Airbus Transport International head Philippe Sabo said.

A flight cycle is one takeoff and landing.

Airbus cut average output by 40 percent when the pandemic hit and plans to restore and slightly increase output of single-aisle jets by summer next year.

However, wide-body output is expected to remain at about half the level foreseen when Beluga XL was launched in 2014.

Airbus said there was no connection between the project to commercialize the Beluga fleet and planned production.