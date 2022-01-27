IMF slashes its global growth outlook

‘IMPEDIMENTS’: A stalled social spending bill in the US as well as a weaker-than-expected recovery in private consumption in China weighed on the outlook

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is creating an obstacle course for the global economy, which would slow growth this year, notably in the world’s two largest economies, the IMF said on Tuesday.

The Washington-based crisis lender cut its world GDP forecast to 4.4 percent this year, half a point lower than the estimate in October last year, due to the “impediments” caused by the latest outbreak, although those are expected to begin to fade in the second quarter of this year.

“The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected,” the IMF said in the quarterly update to its World Economic Outlook report, adding that “the emergence of the Omicron variant in late November threatens to set back this tentative path to recovery.”

The outlook remains beset by risks, including geopolitical tensions, and a wave of price increases hitting consumers and businesses that is expected to last longer than previously expected.

After the solid recovery last year when the global economy grew an estimated 5.9 percent, the IMF cut projections for nearly every country — with India a notable exception — but it was the downgrades to the US and China that had the biggest impact.

“These impediments are expected to weigh on growth in the first quarter of 2022,” the report said. “The negative impact is expected to fade starting in the second quarter, assuming that the global surge in Omicron infections abates and the virus does not mutate into new variants that require further mobility restrictions.”

The fund once again said that controlling the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to the economic outlook and urged widespread vaccinations in developing nations, which have fallen short even as advanced economies have moved to deploy booster shots among their already highly vaccinated populations.

“Bold and effective international cooperation should ensure that this is the year the world escapes the grip of the pandemic,” IMF first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told reporters.

She said the cumulative economic losses inflicted by the pandemic over the five years through 2024 are expected to total nearly US$14 trillion, compared with the pre-pandemic forecasts.

The biggest drag on the global outlook is the sharp slowing in the US and China, including factors beyond the impact of the virus.

With US President Joe Biden’s massive social spending plan stalled in the US Congress, the IMF subtracted the expected growth impact the program would have had on the economy.

Together with the supply chain snarls that have beset US businesses and manufacturing, these factors slashed 1.2 percentage points off the US’ GDP, which is now expected to expand 4 percent this year, the IMF said.

While that is a historically high rate for the world’s largest economy, it is far slower than the 5.6 percent expansion last year.

Meanwhile, China’s “zero COVID-19” policy has contributed to a slowdown in the Asian power, and the IMF cut 0.8 points off expected growth for this year to 4.8 percent, the report said.

“China’s downgrade reflects continued retrenchment of the real-estate sector and weaker than expected recovery in private consumption,” Gopinath said.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse, Gopinath said it might be time for Beijing to “recalibrate” its strict stance, which “has an effect on economic activity, especially private consumption.”

Other major economies suffered sharp downgrades amid pandemic disruptions, including a 0.8 point cut for Germany and 1.2 point deductions for Brazil and Mexico.

However, India saw a 0.5 point upgrade to 9 percent, and Japan saw a more modest improvement for growth of 3.3 percent, the IMF said.

The global outlook for next year is somewhat improved, “however, not enough to make up ground lost due to the downgrade to 2022,” it said.

A key challenge facing the global economy is the surge in prices, especially energy and food, while supply chain issues caused by the pandemic should begin to ease in the second half of the year, Gopinath said in the interview.

The phenomenon is expected to bring more aggressive action by key central banks like the US Federal Reserve, and the report’s baseline assumes that the Fed will hike the benchmark interest rate three times this year and three next year.

However, Gopinath said that “higher inflation surprises in the US could elicit aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and sharply tightening global financial conditions.”

Inflation is expected to average 3.9 percent in advanced economies, and 5.9 percent in emerging market and developing economies this year, before subsiding next year.