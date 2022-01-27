Carrefour offering TSMC shares in top lucky bags

Staff writer, with CNA





Carrefour SA is offering 1,000 shares of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as the top prize in its lucky bags when they go on sale on Tuesday next week, the first day of the Year of the Tiger.

Fifteen thousand bags are to be sold for NT$198 each. Each bag has a ticket for a draw in which the first prize is 1,000 TSMC shares.

TSMC shares closed at NT$636 yesterday.

A man rides a scooter past a Carrefour store in Taipei’s Neihu District on July 16 last year. Photo: CNA

Top prizes in such promotions are usually diamonds or vehicles.

The sales usually draw long lines of people at stores where the bags are sold.

Carrefour, which has 317 outlets in Taiwan, said it had considered offering a vehicle as its first prize this year, but it decided on shares of TSMC given the company’s status as the world’s largest contract chipmaker and as a symbol of the nation’s economic development.

Second prize would be 3,000 shares of E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控), with its shares closing at NT$29 yesterday, Carrefour said, adding that it has worked with E.Sun Financial before to issue a joint brand credit card.

Also inside each Carrefour bag is a scratch card with a serial number that can be registered on the retailer’s Web site by Feb. 9 for a chance to win TSMC or E.Sun Financial shares, the company said.

Bags also have items such as snacks and beverages valued at more than NT$500, Carrefour said.