Mortgages, loans rise by combined NT$154.2 billion

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Mortgages and construction loans offered by local banks expanded by a combined NT$154.2 billion (US$5.56 billion) last month, the largest increase in a single month, even though the central bank has introduced four rounds of selective credit controls on local banks since December 2020 to curb rising home prices, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed yesterday.

Housing loans grew by NT$101 billion and construction loans rose by NT$53.2 billion last month, boosting the outstanding balance of such loans to NT$11.92 trillion as of the end of last month, up NT$1.11 trillion, or 10.33 percent, from a year earlier, the highest in the past eight years, the data showed.

The latest data came after the central bank on Dec. 16 lowered the loan-to-value cap to 40 percent on mortgages for a third home or luxury housing, 50 percent on land loans and 40 percent on unsold homes, as property prices in certain areas in Taiwan continued to rise.

The commission attributed the growth in housing loans last month to Taiwanese’s preference to close deals before the Lunar New Year, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Some banks received mortgage applications in batches and approved loans all at once, resulting in a significant increase in approved housing loans,” Tong said, adding that house transactions in the nation’s six major municipalities increased last month.

“Although the loans still rose, they increased at a slower pace than a year earlier. We will continue to urge banks to comply with the central bank’s credit controls and will monitor their loan quality,” Tong said.