Mortgages and construction loans offered by local banks expanded by a combined NT$154.2 billion (US$5.56 billion) last month, the largest increase in a single month, even though the central bank has introduced four rounds of selective credit controls on local banks since December 2020 to curb rising home prices, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed yesterday.
Housing loans grew by NT$101 billion and construction loans rose by NT$53.2 billion last month, boosting the outstanding balance of such loans to NT$11.92 trillion as of the end of last month, up NT$1.11 trillion, or 10.33 percent, from a year earlier, the highest in the past eight years, the data showed.
The latest data came after the central bank on Dec. 16 lowered the loan-to-value cap to 40 percent on mortgages for a third home or luxury housing, 50 percent on land loans and 40 percent on unsold homes, as property prices in certain areas in Taiwan continued to rise.
The commission attributed the growth in housing loans last month to Taiwanese’s preference to close deals before the Lunar New Year, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a news conference on Tuesday.
“Some banks received mortgage applications in batches and approved loans all at once, resulting in a significant increase in approved housing loans,” Tong said, adding that house transactions in the nation’s six major municipalities increased last month.
“Although the loans still rose, they increased at a slower pace than a year earlier. We will continue to urge banks to comply with the central bank’s credit controls and will monitor their loan quality,” Tong said.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (怡和洋行), a diversified Asia-based group whose businesses span property, transport, retail and luxury hotels, is considering strategic options for its restaurant unit, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Singapore-traded conglomerate is weighing a sale of Jardine Restaurant Group (怡和餐飲集團), a wholly owned subsidiary that operates KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Vietnam, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The subsidiary also runs Pizza Hut restaurants in Myanmar, according to its Web site. Jardine Matheson has held preliminary discussions with advisers, the people said, adding