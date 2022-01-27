Presale and new housing projects available for sale last quarter expanded 11.7 percent nationwide from three months earlier to NT$378.7 billion (US$13.65 billion) amid price hikes aided by a healthy economy and low interest rates, a survey by Cathay Real Estate Development Co (國泰建設) showed on Tuesday.
Asking prices picked up 9.11 percent on average across Taiwan, with the pace of growth exceeding 10 percent in New Taipei City, Tainan, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, it found, reflecting solid demand and rosy sentiment on the part of developers and builders.
The volume represented a 16.6 percent increase compared with a year earlier.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Heightening inflation expectations also led companies to raise selling prices for commodities, including building and decoration materials, and supported price hikes, despite waves of credit controls to cool the property market.
“Property transactions gained heat last quarter on the back of strong economic showings, excessive liquidity, low interest rates and worry over inflation,” the quarterly survey said.
However, concerns over fresh tightening measures and expectations of interest rate hikes later this year would help tame the market, it added.
Potential transaction prices averaged NT$345,800 per ping (3.3m2) during the October-to-December period, while concession rates shrank by 2.56 percentage points to 7.62 percent, it said, adding that the 30-day sales rates gained 0.56 percentage points to 17.07 percent.
By geographic breakdown, housing prices in Taipei grew 9.06 percent to NT$968,200 per ping and rose 11.2 percent in New Taipei City to NT$45,500 per ping, it said.
Tainan reported the biggest advance of 11.21 percent in new housing prices to NT$267,100 per ping, trailed by a 11.02 percent rise in Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County to NT$309,100 per ping, the survey said.
Retired land economics professor Chang Chin-oh (張金鶚), who helped conduct the survey, said housing prices rose to record highs nationwide, confirming property fever.
While housing prices might not see a correction in the near term, the uptrend would not last long, as global central banks are to reverse loose monetary policies and Taiwan’s government would take further measures to induce a soft landing, Chang said.
H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) said the latest price hikes have the backing of economic fundamentals and real demand.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) announcement to build new plants in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Taichung would create well-paid jobs in those areas, causing housing prices there to surge by double-digit percentage points, H&B head researcher Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (怡和洋行), a diversified Asia-based group whose businesses span property, transport, retail and luxury hotels, is considering strategic options for its restaurant unit, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Singapore-traded conglomerate is weighing a sale of Jardine Restaurant Group (怡和餐飲集團), a wholly owned subsidiary that operates KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau and Vietnam, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The subsidiary also runs Pizza Hut restaurants in Myanmar, according to its Web site. Jardine Matheson has held preliminary discussions with advisers, the people said, adding