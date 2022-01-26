World Business Quick Take

Agencies





REAL ESTATE

Tokyo prices break record

The price of new apartments in Tokyo toppled a 30-year-old record last year, as rising demand from dual-income households and increasing construction costs boosted the Japanese capital’s once-moribund housing market. The mean price of new condos in Tokyo and surrounding areas hit ￥62.6 million (US$548,523) last year, topping the high watermark set in 1990 at the peak of the economic bubble, figures released by the Real Estate Economic Institute yesterday showed. Some market watchers expect the surge to continue this year.

TECHNOLOGY

Google sued over tracking

A group of state attorneys general, including Texas, Indiana and Washington, on Monday said they were suing Alphabet Inc’s Google over what they allege are deceptive tactics designed to trick consumers into disclosing location data to more accurately target advertising. Even when consumers turn off location tracking on their phones, Google continues to track their movements using a separate function called “Web & App activity,” the attorneys general said. A Google spokesman, Jose Castaneda, said in a statement that the lawsuits are “based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings... We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight.”

CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever to cut jobs

Unilever PLC plans to cut thousands of management positions to speed decisionmaking after activist investor Nelson Peltz built a stake in the consumer goods giant, people familiar with the matter said. The move would eliminate numerous regional and divisional roles that chief executive officer Alan Jope believes have slowed innovation, the people said. The job cuts are likely to number in the low thousands, they said. The company employs about 150,000 people globally. A Unilever representative declined to comment. The news, which could be announced as soon as this week, comes as billionaire Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has acquired a material stake in the company.

TELECOMS

Ericsson profit surges 30%

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson AB yesterday said that its net profit soared last year, with a better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter. However, Ericsson’s sales in China took a major hit, as it has faced reprisals after Sweden banned Chinese firms Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and ZTE Corp (中興) from the European country’s 5G network in 2020 for security reasons. Net profit surged 30 percent to 23 billion kronor (US$2.47 billion). Sales were stable at 232.3 billion kronor. Ericsson’s profit surged 41 percent in the fourth quarter to 10.1 billion kronor, while sales rose 3 percent to 71.3 billion kronor.

TECHNOLOGY

IBM sales beat forecasts

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) on Monday reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, buoyed by strong demand in the software unit, which includes its hybrid-cloud offering, signaling that the company’s efforts to transform the 110-year-old tech giant are bearing fruit. Sales rose 6.5 percent to US$16.7 billion in the three months ending Dec. 31, the Armonk, New York-based technology company said. It was the biggest increase in at least 10 years. Earnings excluding some costs were US$3.35 a share, above the average analysts’ estimate of US$3.23. Gross margin was 56.9 percent, beating the 56.1 percent analysts expected.