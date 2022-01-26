REAL ESTATE
Tokyo prices break record
The price of new apartments in Tokyo toppled a 30-year-old record last year, as rising demand from dual-income households and increasing construction costs boosted the Japanese capital’s once-moribund housing market. The mean price of new condos in Tokyo and surrounding areas hit ￥62.6 million (US$548,523) last year, topping the high watermark set in 1990 at the peak of the economic bubble, figures released by the Real Estate Economic Institute yesterday showed. Some market watchers expect the surge to continue this year.
TECHNOLOGY
Google sued over tracking
A group of state attorneys general, including Texas, Indiana and Washington, on Monday said they were suing Alphabet Inc’s Google over what they allege are deceptive tactics designed to trick consumers into disclosing location data to more accurately target advertising. Even when consumers turn off location tracking on their phones, Google continues to track their movements using a separate function called “Web & App activity,” the attorneys general said. A Google spokesman, Jose Castaneda, said in a statement that the lawsuits are “based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings... We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight.”
CONSUMER GOODS
Unilever to cut jobs
Unilever PLC plans to cut thousands of management positions to speed decisionmaking after activist investor Nelson Peltz built a stake in the consumer goods giant, people familiar with the matter said. The move would eliminate numerous regional and divisional roles that chief executive officer Alan Jope believes have slowed innovation, the people said. The job cuts are likely to number in the low thousands, they said. The company employs about 150,000 people globally. A Unilever representative declined to comment. The news, which could be announced as soon as this week, comes as billionaire Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has acquired a material stake in the company.
TELECOMS
Ericsson profit surges 30%
Swedish telecom giant Ericsson AB yesterday said that its net profit soared last year, with a better-than-expected performance in the fourth quarter. However, Ericsson’s sales in China took a major hit, as it has faced reprisals after Sweden banned Chinese firms Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and ZTE Corp (中興) from the European country’s 5G network in 2020 for security reasons. Net profit surged 30 percent to 23 billion kronor (US$2.47 billion). Sales were stable at 232.3 billion kronor. Ericsson’s profit surged 41 percent in the fourth quarter to 10.1 billion kronor, while sales rose 3 percent to 71.3 billion kronor.
TECHNOLOGY
IBM sales beat forecasts
International Business Machines Corp (IBM) on Monday reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, buoyed by strong demand in the software unit, which includes its hybrid-cloud offering, signaling that the company’s efforts to transform the 110-year-old tech giant are bearing fruit. Sales rose 6.5 percent to US$16.7 billion in the three months ending Dec. 31, the Armonk, New York-based technology company said. It was the biggest increase in at least 10 years. Earnings excluding some costs were US$3.35 a share, above the average analysts’ estimate of US$3.23. Gross margin was 56.9 percent, beating the 56.1 percent analysts expected.
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) yesterday reported higher neutralizing antibody levels in people who were given its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster after two AstraZeneca doses, the company said. In a trial of 200 participants who received Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 grew by 5.7 times one month after being administered, Taoyuan General Hospital said. Medigen said that the results have been submitted to medRxiv, an online platform for researchers to share complete but unpublished papers. Another trial conducted by National Taiwan University Hospital showed that among 45 participants who received three doses of the Medigen vaccine,
BEATING EXPECTATIONS: With electric vehicles and the metaverse on the horizon, the company predicts a solid first quarter as customers stockpile inventories Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) could achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said. “Our performance in the first quarter might surpass how we fared in the past few years, and it is likely that some staff at key sites might only get two days off during the Lunar New Year holiday,” Liu said in prepared remarks for the company’s annual workers’ party yesterday. Manufacturers around the world are racing to build up inventory out of fear that outbreaks of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and other uncertainties could further disrupt their supply