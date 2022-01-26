Singapore tightens in surprise move

FOREIGN EXCHANGE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that it was allowing the local currency to appreciate against its peers to counter imported cost pressures

Bloomberg





Singapore has unexpectedly tightened monetary policy to join the global fight against accelerating inflation, sending its currency to the strongest since October last year.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which uses foreign exchange as its main policy tool, made its first unscheduled action since 2015 yesterday, a day after the government flagged uncertainty over its inflation outlook as consumer prices rose the fastest in eight years.

Given the continued inflation risks, economists expect further action at its next meeting in April.

People cross Orchard Road in Singapore on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

In a statement, the MAS signaled that it was allowing the local currency to appreciate against its peers in the months ahead to counter imported cost pressures.

In technical terms, it would “raise slightly the rate of appreciation” of its main currency band, while keeping its width and center unchanged.

The Singapore dollar closed 0.2 percent higher at 1.3437 to the US dollar yesterday.

The city-state, which relies heavily on imports, had already taken steps toward tightening in October, when it unexpectedly raised the appreciation path of the currency band.

The MAS yesterday said that inflation has shifted higher since that decision, and that “pandemic-related and geopolitical shocks” pose risks for further increases.

The central bank also raised its inflation forecasts for this year, projecting core prices to rise 2 to 3 percent, from its October forecast of 1 to 2 percent.

“While core inflation is expected to moderate in the second half of the year from the elevated levels in the first half as supply constraints ease, the risks remain skewed to the upside,” the MAS said.

Further tightening is possible in the MAS’ April announcement, economists at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and Bank of America Corp said.

“The key determinant would be whether core inflation peaks at the 3 percent handle and stabilizes, or if private consumption remains very buoyant to drive car and accommodation prices higher,” said Selena Ling (林秀心), head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC in Singapore.

She added that there could be further pressure from coming domestic fee adjustments and imported inflation.

Singapore’s economic recovery is expected to extend to domestic-focused and travel-related areas this year as pandemic restrictions are eased, the MAS said.

The economy is on track to grow 3 percent to 5 percent this year, the central bank added, reiterating a government forecast in November.