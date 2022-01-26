The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$360,789) special prize in the uniform invoice lottery for November and December last year is 31150905, the Ministry of Finance announced yesterday.
The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 28564531, while three numbers qualify for the first prize of NT$200,000: 05754219, 52891675 and 45327106.
Sales receipts that have serial numbers matching the last seven digits of any of the first-prize numbers win NT$40,000 and those with the last six digits win NT$10,000.
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
Other prizes are NT$4,000 for invoices with the last five digits of the first-prize numbers, NT$1,000 for invoices with the last four digits and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.
An additional NT$200 prize would go to holders of receipts ending in 252.
The November and December lottery prizes can be claimed between Sunday next week and May 5, the ministry said.
Prizes of NT$1,000 or below can be redeemed at any 7-Eleven, Hi-Life International Co (萊爾富), Family Mart Co (全家) or OK Mart Co (來來超商) convenience store, as well as Pxmart Co Ltd (全聯實業) and Simple Mart (美廉社) supermarkets.
Prizes of up to NT$40,000 can be redeemed at credit cooperatives across Taiwan, while prizes of any amount, including those larger than NT$200,000, can be collected at First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) or Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (農業金庫) branches.
