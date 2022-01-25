INFLATION
Singapore prices spike
Consumer prices in Singapore rose more than forecast to an eight-year high last month, increasing expectations that the city-state’s central bank would tighten policy in April, and prompting the government to review its inflation forecasts. The consumer price index accelerated to its highest since February 2013, driven by spikes in the costs of private transportation, energy and food, a joint statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday. Headline inflation jumped by 4 percent from one year ago, exceeding a median forecast of 3.7 percent and beating expectations for a fourth month in a row. Singapore’s preferred core inflation measure, which excludes private transportation and accommodation, rose by 2.1 percent, up from 1.6 percent in November last year, mainly driven by airfare increases.
AUTOMAKERS
Lamborghini going electric
Lamborghini is gearing up for the final lap of combustion engines powering coveted models such as the Aventador, as the sports automaker switches its lineup to plug-in hybrids. The Volkswagen AG brand, with the track-focused Aventador, Huracan and Urus SUV models, is to unveil its first production car with a plug next year before electrifying its full offering by 2024. Lamborghini has almost sold out this year’s entire production run following record deliveries last year, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said. The automaker has seen a “very good start” to this year, he said.
REAL ESTATE
New director at Evergrande
China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) said on Sunday it had appointed its energy vehicle unit’s chairman as an executive director amid signs of progress in the company’s restructuring. Evergrande said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that Siu Shawn (蕭肖恩), who was chairman of the board of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (恆大汽車), had entered into a service contact for three years. Evergrande is the world’s most indebted property company, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities.
RETAIL
Kohl’s draws takeover bid
Sycamore Partners has reached out to Kohl’s Corp about a potential takeover offer, sources said, adding that it is unclear how much Sycamore is willing to pay for the department store chain. The potential bid comes as Kohl’s is also fielding a US$9 billion offer backed by Starboard Value LP through its affiliate Acacia Research Corp. Kohl’s management is under fire from activist investor Macellum Advisors, which has been urging Kohl’s to make board changes or consider a sale in a letter to shareholders in recent weeks.
ENERGY
Fortescue eyes battery tech
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has agreed to buy Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd (WAE), founded by the Williams Formula 1 racing team, for US$223 million to access battery technology for its mining haulage trucks. WAE, which is to be integrated into the Fortescue Future Industries clean energy unit, has been working with the Perth-based miner since early last year on a battery prototype to power an electric haul truck. Fortescue is the world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer, but founder and chairman Andrew Forrest wants to transition the company into one of the world’s top clean energy producers over the next decade.
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog yesterday fined 23 domestic and foreign shippers a combined 96.2 billion won (US$80.84 million) for price-fixing, including three Taiwanese container shippers — Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) — the Central News Agency and Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported. Korea Marine Transport Co and Sinokor Merchant Marine Co instigated the collusion by raising freight rates for routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia, China and Japan, and they were later joined by other foreign and domestic firms, the Korea Fair Trade Commission said, citing the results of an
Citigroup Inc, which has been shedding some of its retail operations as part of a global revamp, is in advanced talks with Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) for a sale of its China consumer business, people familiar with the matter said. Taipei-based Fubon has emerged as the likeliest buyer after outbidding rivals, and the two lenders are negotiating the terms of a potential transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. They are aiming to sign an agreement in the next few weeks and the assets could be valued at about US$1.5 billion, the people said. A