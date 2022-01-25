World Business Quick Take

INFLATION

Singapore prices spike

Consumer prices in Singapore rose more than forecast to an eight-year high last month, increasing expectations that the city-state’s central bank would tighten policy in April, and prompting the government to review its inflation forecasts. The consumer price index accelerated to its highest since February 2013, driven by spikes in the costs of private transportation, energy and food, a joint statement from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday. Headline inflation jumped by 4 percent from one year ago, exceeding a median forecast of 3.7 percent and beating expectations for a fourth month in a row. Singapore’s preferred core inflation measure, which excludes private transportation and accommodation, rose by 2.1 percent, up from 1.6 percent in November last year, mainly driven by airfare increases.

AUTOMAKERS

Lamborghini going electric

Lamborghini is gearing up for the final lap of combustion engines powering coveted models such as the Aventador, as the sports automaker switches its lineup to plug-in hybrids. The Volkswagen AG brand, with the track-focused Aventador, Huracan and Urus SUV models, is to unveil its first production car with a plug next year before electrifying its full offering by 2024. Lamborghini has almost sold out this year’s entire production run following record deliveries last year, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said. The automaker has seen a “very good start” to this year, he said.

REAL ESTATE

New director at Evergrande

China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) said on Sunday it had appointed its energy vehicle unit’s chairman as an executive director amid signs of progress in the company’s restructuring. Evergrande said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that Siu Shawn (蕭肖恩), who was chairman of the board of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (恆大汽車), had entered into a service contact for three years. Evergrande is the world’s most indebted property company, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities.

RETAIL

Kohl’s draws takeover bid

Sycamore Partners has reached out to Kohl’s Corp about a potential takeover offer, sources said, adding that it is unclear how much Sycamore is willing to pay for the department store chain. The potential bid comes as Kohl’s is also fielding a US$9 billion offer backed by Starboard Value LP through its affiliate Acacia Research Corp. Kohl’s management is under fire from activist investor Macellum Advisors, which has been urging Kohl’s to make board changes or consider a sale in a letter to shareholders in recent weeks.

ENERGY

Fortescue eyes battery tech

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd has agreed to buy Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd (WAE), founded by the Williams Formula 1 racing team, for US$223 million to access battery technology for its mining haulage trucks. WAE, which is to be integrated into the Fortescue Future Industries clean energy unit, has been working with the Perth-based miner since early last year on a battery prototype to power an electric haul truck. Fortescue is the world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer, but founder and chairman Andrew Forrest wants to transition the company into one of the world’s top clean energy producers over the next decade.