COVID-19, labor shortages main worries for US firms

AFP





US companies ended the year on a strong note, but are worried about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, although supply issues are expected to ease, a survey released yesterday said.

Slightly more than one-third of company economists cited spiking COVID-19 cases as the biggest downside risk to the outlook, ahead of rising prices, the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) said in its quarterly Business Conditions Survey.

Inflation has become a growing concern for US consumers and businesses throughout last year, fueled in part by global shortages and transportation snags.

A General Motors factory in Detroit, Michigan, is pictured on Aug. 5 last year. Photo: AFP

NABE said that about two-thirds of firms reported rising sales in the final quarter of last year, in line with the last three surveys, and among the highest in the survey’s 40-year history.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said that sales at their firms had returned to pre-crisis volumes.

“The positive results and outlook come despite clearly visible shortages, particularly labor shortages,” survey chair Jan Hogrefe said.

NABE found 57 percent of respondents faced skilled labor shortages — 10 points more than the October survey — while nearly one-quarter struggled to find unskilled labor, compared to just 11 percent previously.

“Both shortages have grown steadily more widespread over the past year,” said Hogrefe, who is also the chief economist of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

One bright spot was that 26 percent of companies expect supply shortages to ease in the second half of the year, while almost one-third of respondents expect labor shortages to continue into next year or later.

In contrast, only 11 percent of firms saw supply chain problems persisting next year, while a similar share viewed those issues as their main downside risk. Opinions varied over when the problems would end.

The survey of 84 NABE members was conducted from Jan. 3 to Jan. 12.