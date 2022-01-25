Temasek in US$7bn Bridgepoint deal

Bloomberg





Singaporean state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to buy testing company Element Materials Technology from buyout firm Bridgepoint Group PLC for almost US$7 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Temasek, which is a minority owner in the business, could announce an agreement within one week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

UK-listed private equity firm Bridgepoint reportedly began exploring a sale late last year. The business was expected to draw interest from other buyout firms as well as strategic investors, sources said.

Cinven Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board were among parties reported to be interested.

Element Materials tests and certifies products and materials used in industries ranging from oil and gas to aerospace.

The company, founded almost two centuries ago, has more than 200 laboratories globally. Bridgepoint agreed to buy the business in 2015 from rival 3i Group PLC.

Although talks are advanced, an agreement could be delayed or fall apart.

A sale of Element would be one of the largest by Bridgepoint since it went public in a July initial public offering. The buyout firm currently has a market capitalization of US$4.3 billion.