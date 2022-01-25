Lufthansa in talks for stake in ITA Airways: sources

ITALIAN AIRLINE GRAB: The German airline could be aiming for a significant stake in ITA, sources said, as the Italian carrier courts a ‘potential bidder or partner’

Reuters





Germany’s flagship carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG is in talks to buy a 40 percent stake in state-owned Alitalia SpA successor ITA Airways, two people familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday, following a newspaper report that a deal could be unveiled next week.

The talks about a stake purchase between Germany’s partly state-owned Lufthansa and ITA Airways are still ongoing with all outcomes possible, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity, adding that the stake price was still under negotiation.

The second source said Lufthansa and ITA were in talks over a 40 percent stake sale, but it could take longer than a few days to reach a comprehensive deal.

Lufthansa planes are parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport, Germany, on June 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters

A Lufthansa spokesperson declined to comment, but said that the German carrier was open to the possibility of a partnership with ITA.

An ITA spokesperson, when asked for comment, did not mention Lufthansa, but said that the airline’s top management would present a strategic plan to the company’s board on Jan. 31.

A data room would open in the following days, allowing a potential bidder or partner to have access to key financial documents to assess the value of the company, the spokesperson said.

Italian daily Il Foglio reported on Saturday that the two companies could present a deal on a 40 percent stake next week as they were close to agreeing over some key terms, such as the role of Rome’s Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci International Airport as a hub for direct flights to Africa and some routes to the Americas.

Sources said that the Italian carrier was in contact with Lufthansa, British Airways PLC and US-based Delta Air Lines Inc for an equity partnership, adding that formal talks could start by the end of March.

Delta said that it has no plans to invest in ITA.

The German government holds 14 percent of Lufthansa shares following a bailout at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and aims to sell its stake by October next year at the latest.

The group was saved from bankruptcy by Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium with 9 billion euros (US$10.19 billion) in financial support approved by the European Commission.

A deal with ITA would be subject to approval by the EU’s competition watchdog.