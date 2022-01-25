Genting Hong Kong Ltd (雲頂香港) chairman and chief executive officer Lim Kok Thay (林國泰) resigned, days after the company filed to wind up its business in one of the biggest stumbles by a cruise operator since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Lim, who owns 76 percent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down with effect from Friday, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.
Au Fook Yew (區福耀) also stepped down as deputy chief executive and president.
Neither man has any disagreement with the board, the company said.
More than two years into the global health crisis, Lim’s company is headed for liquidation — and there are signs that operations are unraveling. US authorities stand ready to seize a Genting ship, Crystal Symphony, in Miami over unpaid fuel bills, while online bookings for some cruises have been suspended.
Trading in the company’s shares has been halted in Hong Kong.
Genting Hong Kong is a stark example of how the virus has brought once-thriving businesses to their knees.
In 1993, Lim founded the company that would later become Genting Hong Kong, partly as a way of diversifying risk away from the Genting group’s flagship casino resort in Malaysia. About three decades later, the billionaire has resigned and the cruise business is buckling.
While Genting Hong Kong offered “seacations” as part of a broader trend of cruises to nowhere, it still reported a record US$1.7 billion loss in May last year and its stock has plunged more than 50 percent since the start of 2020.
The firm said in its winding-up petition that its cash was expected to run out around the end of this month, and it had no access to further funding.
Earlier this month, its wholly owned shipbuilding subsidiary, MV Werften, filed for insolvency in a local court in Germany.
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog yesterday fined 23 domestic and foreign shippers a combined 96.2 billion won (US$80.84 million) for price-fixing, including three Taiwanese container shippers — Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) — the Central News Agency and Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported. Korea Marine Transport Co and Sinokor Merchant Marine Co instigated the collusion by raising freight rates for routes between South Korea and Southeast Asia, China and Japan, and they were later joined by other foreign and domestic firms, the Korea Fair Trade Commission said, citing the results of an
Citigroup Inc, which has been shedding some of its retail operations as part of a global revamp, is in advanced talks with Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) for a sale of its China consumer business, people familiar with the matter said. Taipei-based Fubon has emerged as the likeliest buyer after outbidding rivals, and the two lenders are negotiating the terms of a potential transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. They are aiming to sign an agreement in the next few weeks and the assets could be valued at about US$1.5 billion, the people said. A