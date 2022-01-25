Genting Hong Kong CEO and deputy CEO step down

Bloomberg





Genting Hong Kong Ltd (雲頂香港) chairman and chief executive officer Lim Kok Thay (林國泰) resigned, days after the company filed to wind up its business in one of the biggest stumbles by a cruise operator since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Lim, who owns 76 percent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down with effect from Friday, the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Au Fook Yew (區福耀) also stepped down as deputy chief executive and president.

Neither man has any disagreement with the board, the company said.

More than two years into the global health crisis, Lim’s company is headed for liquidation — and there are signs that operations are unraveling. US authorities stand ready to seize a Genting ship, Crystal Symphony, in Miami over unpaid fuel bills, while online bookings for some cruises have been suspended.

Trading in the company’s shares has been halted in Hong Kong.

Genting Hong Kong is a stark example of how the virus has brought once-thriving businesses to their knees.

In 1993, Lim founded the company that would later become Genting Hong Kong, partly as a way of diversifying risk away from the Genting group’s flagship casino resort in Malaysia. About three decades later, the billionaire has resigned and the cruise business is buckling.

While Genting Hong Kong offered “seacations” as part of a broader trend of cruises to nowhere, it still reported a record US$1.7 billion loss in May last year and its stock has plunged more than 50 percent since the start of 2020.

The firm said in its winding-up petition that its cash was expected to run out around the end of this month, and it had no access to further funding.

Earlier this month, its wholly owned shipbuilding subsidiary, MV Werften, filed for insolvency in a local court in Germany.