The TAIEX yesterday recovered from an early sell-off to close moderately higher as the bellwether electronics sector staged a technical rebound led by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), dealers said.
Investors were worried about the possibility of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates and reducing its balance sheet, but the rebound was limited by fears of holding shares to avoid losses from negative leads during the Lunar New Year holiday, they said.
Helped by bargain hunting, major shipping stocks rebounded, while some petrochemical stocks received a boost from a spike in crude oil prices amid growing tensions in the Middle East, they added.
The TAIEX closed up 89.74 points, or 0.50 percent, at 17,989.04. Turnover totaled NT$263.375 billion (US$9.51 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$360.47 million in shares after a net sell of NT$40.04 billion on Friday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
The local equity market is to be closed between Thursday and Sunday next week for the Lunar New Year holiday.
TSMC rose 1.87 percent to close at NT$653. Its gains alone contributed about 100 points to the TAIEX’s rise, and led the electronics sector to end the day 0.96 percent higher at 873.79, off a low of 856.13.
“The rebounding Dow futures led investors to bet on a higher opening on the spot market later in the day after the heavy losses seen in recent sessions,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Tsai Ming-han (蔡明翰) said.
“Tech stocks, which had been badly hit in recent sessions as higher interest rates have made them look less attractive, bounced back today on bargain hunting,” he said.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, remained above its previous close throughout the session to close 0.98 percent higher at NT$103, amid optimism about the company’s efforts to develop electric vehicles and products oriented toward the metaverse.
“Hon Hai is one of the market laggards, and today’s buying came after the stock had consolidated for some time. In addition to TSMC, Hon Hai also served as an anchor stabilizing the broader market,” Tsai said.
The Fed has scheduled a policymaking meeting for today and tomorrow, which Tsai said would give investors a better idea of how the US central bank plans to tighten its monetary policy.
“Even if the TAIEX continues to rebound ... room for further gains will be limited due to low turnover ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, since many investors want to stay on the sidelines for the time being,” Tsai said.
