M1B, a narrow measure of the money supply in circulation, advanced 12.75 percent last month, while the broader M2 monetary measurement — which includes M1B, time deposits, savings deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — increased 8.02 percent from a year earlier, reflecting ample liquidity despite a slowdown in the pace of their gains, the central bank said yesterday.

M1B outperformed M2, widely seen as favorable for risky assets, as people invest in time deposits if they are being conservative.

The latest securities account balance supported the observation when it rose to a record high of NT$3.17 trillion (US$114.46 billion) last month, the central bank said, attributing the upturn to Taiwan’s strong economic fundamentals.

“Ongoing corrections in US shares inevitably affect the local bourse, but fail to scare away local investors,” a central bank official said.

Research institutes have forecast GDP growth of more than 4 percent for Taiwan this year, down from a 6 percent increase last year.

Individual investors comprise 66.1 percent of the market, slipping from 67.1 percent in November last year, the central bank said.

The retreat had much to do with the recent rout in US technology shares, the central bank said, adding that it is good for investors to remain guarded when the TAIEX is sitting at high levels.