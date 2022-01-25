In a wide-ranging conversation about Cathay Financial Holding Co’s (國泰金控) environmental and social commitments, the president of the nation’s largest financial company by assets offered an explanation for the gender imbalance on its board of directors: He cannot find any women who qualify.
Of Cathay’s 13 board seats, only one is held by a woman, a ratio that puts the company in the bottom quartile of its Asian peers. On average, about 15.5 percent of board seats at financial firms in the region are held by women, data showed.
“We know we need to increase female board members, but we dare not do so if there are no right candidates,” Cathay Financial president Lee Chang-ken (李長庚) said in an interview in Taipei on Jan. 12.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
“The chairman told me to look for ideal female candidates for independent directors, but I can’t find any,” he said.
Qualified candidates have typically been hired by other companies or are working for companies that Cathay is doing business with, Lee said, which disqualifies them until two years after they retire.
That puts the bank out of step with Taiwan’s reputation for progress on gender parity.
In addition to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), about 12.5 percent of government’s ministries and commissions are led by women, and almost 42 percent of legislators are female.
In the corporate sphere as well, the two Asian financial firms with the highest percentage of female directors are based in Taiwan. State-owned First Financial Holding Co (第一金控) and President Securities Corp (統一證券) are led by boards with an equal representation of men and women.
Overall, Taiwan’s corporates lag their global peers. Women hold, on average, 14 percent of board seats for companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange last year, less than half the ratio for firms in the S&P 500 index, data showed.
Cathay Financial is to elect new board members by June, when the tenure of current directors expires.
“We understand the issue, but give us some time to adjust,” Lee said. “Looking forward, I believe the percentage of female executives at Cathay will be higher and higher.”
Cathay has made efforts to strengthen its environmental, social and corporate governance endeavors. It has taken part in several global initiatives including Climate Action 100+.
The company aims to use 100 percent renewable energy for all of its sites in Taiwan by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
Cathay reported a record NT$140.6 billion (US$5.08 billion) in net income last year, up 85 percent over the previous year.
Its life insurance and banking units also saw profits rise to new highs, fueled by Taiwan’s strong economic growth and financial markets, the company said in a statement on Jan. 10.
Its banking unit has stopped offering loans to coal-fired power plants, which are also excluded from Cathay Life Insurance Co’s (國泰人壽) investment targets if they do not transform to using renewable energy.
