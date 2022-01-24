Goldman Sachs Group Inc economists said they see a risk that the US Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy at every policy meeting from March, a more aggressive approach than the Wall Street bank currently anticipates.
The economists, led by Jan Hatzius, said in a weekend report to clients that they currently expect interest-rate hikes in March, June, September and December, and for the US central bank to announce the start of a reduction in its balance sheet in July.
However, they said that inflation pressures mean that the “risks are tilted somewhat to the upside of our baseline,” and there is a chance officials would act “at every meeting until the inflation picture changes.”
Photo: AP
“This raises the possibility of an additional hike or an earlier balance sheet announcement in May, and of more than four hikes this year,” the economists said. “We could imagine a number of potential triggers for a shift to rate hikes at consecutive meetings.”
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is to open its two-day meeting tomorrow, and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are expected to signal a willingness to lift rates from near zero in March.
The Fed policymakers have hastened their withdrawal of pandemic support in a hawkish pivot to control price pressures, even as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has hampered economic activity in the early weeks of this year.
Economists expect policymakers to conclude the Fed’s bond-buying program on schedule in March and also raise rates at their meeting that month. Some say that an aggressive hike of half of a percentage point is warranted to bolster the central bank’s inflation-fighting credentials.
“I think it’s kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun,” Pantheon Macroeconomics chief economist Ian Shepherdson said.
Fed officials have given strong signals that once the tapering concludes in March, they would raise the benchmark lending rate.
“The move towards a March rate increase is pretty clear,” said David Wessel, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution.
Raising the rate could help contain consumer prices that spiked 7 percent last year, with costs for gasoline, food and homes shooting up. The question remains as to how many times the Fed might increase rates.
Among potential spurs for even tighter policy would be a further increase in long-term inflation expectations or another surprise on inflation, the economists said.
