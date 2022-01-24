Insurance firms’ sales soar from pandemic fears

Sales of COVID-19 insurance policies in Taiwan rose to 2,500 per day on average in the first 17 days this month, 126 percent higher than in the same period last year, amid a rising number of local COVID-19 cases, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed last week.

From Jan. 1 to Monday last week, insurance companies sold 42,376 policies that cover losses incurred by COVID-19 infections, quarantine, home isolation or adverse reactions related to vaccinations, with combined premiums of NT$34.6 million (US$1.25 million), commission data showed.

Eighty policyholders received compensation during the period, with a total payout of NT$7.15 million, the data showed.

COVID-19 insurance products have since last year become popular in Taiwan as consumers increased their medical insurance coverage.

About 12.75 million policies were sold last year, with premiums amounting to NT$8.1 billion, the data showed.

However, the commission said it would monitor the compensation that insurers promise in their policies this year.

Insurers should not create unreasonably high compensation packages to attract new clients, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Yu-hui (張玉輝) said on Thursday.

Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co (TFMI, 台灣產物保險) last year led its peers by selling more than 400 million COVID-19 policies. The company charges NT$500 per policy and pays NT$100,000 if a policyholder must be quarantined.

However, the company was at risk of financial losses after more policyholders than expected filed for compensation.

Hotai Insurance Co (和泰產險) marketed its COVID-19 policy earlier this month, which allows NT$100,000 to be claimed by those who must be quarantined. It terminated sales of the policy after the commission told the company to revise its sales plan.