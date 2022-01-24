CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they are raising gasoline prices by NT$0.6 per liter, effective today, for a fourth consecutive week of price increases.
Diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.2 per liter, after a pause in price hikes last week, the companies said.
Prices at CPC stations are to rise to NT$29.8, NT$31.3 and NT$33.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to increase to NT$26.5 per liter.
Prices at Formosa stations are to be NT$29.8, NT$31.2 and NT$33.3 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel increases to NT$26.3 per liter.
CPC said that global crude oil prices last week continued to rise as market sentiment was affected by geopolitical developments, including tensions in Russia and Ukraine, an attack on oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey following an explosion.
Crude oil prices last week closed at slightly more than US$85 per barrel, up for a fifth straight week after testing US$90 per barrel earlier in the week for the first time since 2014, media reports said.
Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, its crude oil costs last week rose 3.86 percent weekly, so its gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$1.1 and NT$2.2 per liter respectively.
However, the state-run refiner said that it would absorb part of the increase in compliance with government policy.
