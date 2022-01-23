Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

AP, BANGKOK





Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street.

Tokyo fell 0.9 percent after Toyota Motor Corp announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell.

Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks posted weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month.

Surging COVID-19 cases have added to jitters over supply chain problems that are disrupting manufacturing.

The TAIEX on Friday fell 1.75 percent to 17,899.30 points, bringing its weekly decline to 2.74 percent.

Toyota, Japan’s top automaker, said it would suspend production at 11 plants in Japan for three days, on top of reductions planned next month.

Those cuts mean it would fall short of the 9 million vehicles planned for the fiscal year through March, despite healthy demand.

Its shares fell 2.5 percent on Friday.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 percent to 27,522.26 points, down 2.14 percent for the week. The broader TOPIX slid 0.6 percent to 1,927.18, down 2.6 percent weekly.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed higher on Friday, turning around from earlier losses on a boost from real-estate and consumer staples firms, but sentiment remained fragile amid concern over tightening by the US Federal Reserve and China’s economic outlook.

The Hang Seng rose 0.05 to 24,965.55, after earlier falling more than 0.9 percent. The index rose 2.4 percent for the week.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index on Friday rose 0.29 percent to 8,787.3, up 2.7 percent weekly.

Gains on the Hang Seng were led by consumer staples firms, with an index tracking the sector closing up 2.59 percent on the day.

A sub-index tracking property and construction firms rose in the afternoon session to close 1.03 percent higher.

The index has risen for four straight sessions this week on hopes that a slew of recent government measures would help ease the sector’s funding squeeze and reverse a slump in construction.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney on Friday dropped 2.3 percent to 7,175.80, bringing its weekly loss to 2.9 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday slid 1.1 percent to 2,830.82, down 3 percent weekly.

On Thursday, a late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street, sending major indices deeper into losing territory for the year.

The Fed is expected to raise rates earlier and more often than it had previously signaled to fight inflation in that is threatening an economic recovery in the US.

Additional reporting by staff writer