Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street.
Tokyo fell 0.9 percent after Toyota Motor Corp announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell.
Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks posted weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month.
Surging COVID-19 cases have added to jitters over supply chain problems that are disrupting manufacturing.
The TAIEX on Friday fell 1.75 percent to 17,899.30 points, bringing its weekly decline to 2.74 percent.
Toyota, Japan’s top automaker, said it would suspend production at 11 plants in Japan for three days, on top of reductions planned next month.
Those cuts mean it would fall short of the 9 million vehicles planned for the fiscal year through March, despite healthy demand.
Its shares fell 2.5 percent on Friday.
Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 percent to 27,522.26 points, down 2.14 percent for the week. The broader TOPIX slid 0.6 percent to 1,927.18, down 2.6 percent weekly.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed higher on Friday, turning around from earlier losses on a boost from real-estate and consumer staples firms, but sentiment remained fragile amid concern over tightening by the US Federal Reserve and China’s economic outlook.
The Hang Seng rose 0.05 to 24,965.55, after earlier falling more than 0.9 percent. The index rose 2.4 percent for the week.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index on Friday rose 0.29 percent to 8,787.3, up 2.7 percent weekly.
Gains on the Hang Seng were led by consumer staples firms, with an index tracking the sector closing up 2.59 percent on the day.
A sub-index tracking property and construction firms rose in the afternoon session to close 1.03 percent higher.
The index has risen for four straight sessions this week on hopes that a slew of recent government measures would help ease the sector’s funding squeeze and reverse a slump in construction.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney on Friday dropped 2.3 percent to 7,175.80, bringing its weekly loss to 2.9 percent.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday slid 1.1 percent to 2,830.82, down 3 percent weekly.
On Thursday, a late-afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street, sending major indices deeper into losing territory for the year.
The Fed is expected to raise rates earlier and more often than it had previously signaled to fight inflation in that is threatening an economic recovery in the US.
Additional reporting by staff writer
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable