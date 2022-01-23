Gold posts second weekly gain with inflation in focus

Bloomberg





Gold on Friday posted its second consecutive weekly gain, even as an advance in inflation-adjusted bond yields diminishes the appeal of the non-interest bearing asset.

Bullion is fluctuating near a key resistance level of about US$1,835 an ounce, after a decline in nominal bond yields from a two-year high helped gold advance earlier in the week.

On Friday, the metal was weighed down for a second day by a drop in market-based measures of inflation that raises the real return of US Treasuries as it generates no interest.

Still, the precious metal is managing to hold steady even as central banks turn more hawkish.

Volatility in the stock market has helped spur demand for the haven, with the S&P 500 Index posting its worst week in almost 15 months. Geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine might also be providing support.

With declines in equities, commodity traders using trend-following strategies “may inadvertently be adding to haven-like flows,” TD Securities strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.

Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to US$1,829.64 an ounce, before recovering to close at US$1,834.03 an ounce, up 0.7 percent weekly.

Gold for February delivery on Friday fell US$10.80 to US$1,831.80 an ounce, up 0.8 percent weekly.

Silver for March delivery on Friday fell US$0.40 to US$24.32 an ounce, up 6 percent weekly, and March copper fell US$0.6 to US$4.52 a pound, but rose 2.3 percent for the week.

BITCOIN WOES

The argument that bitcoin is a form of “digital gold” is falling apart.

As the world’s largest cryptocurrency slips to US$38,000, the lowest price since August last year, its decline in tandem with risk assets, such as technology stocks, is casting a shadow on a long-touted similarity to gold.

Cryptocurrencies have plunged alongside equities in a rocky start to the year amid tighter-than-expected monetary policy, whereas gold — often heralded as a store of value and an inflation hedge — has steadily traded upward this month at 0.3 percent.

Gold tends to be a low-volatility instrument, Interactive Brokers LLC chief strategist Steve Sosnick said.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies continue to demonstrate unpredictable price swings. Bitcoin has declined 17 percent since the start of this month.

“If your premise is that you want to buying something as a hedge against distress, boring is great,” Sosnick said by telephone. “Right now, I’d argue gold year-to-date is one of your best performing assets.”

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts, including Mike Novogratz, have previously said bitcoin displays the qualities of gold as an uncorrelated asset.

Yet, the 100-day correlation between the NASDAQ 100 and bitcoin stands at 0.4, with a score of 1 representing complete harmony.

Meanwhile, the same coefficient between gold and bitcoin is 0.008 — barely above zero — indicting they are moving only slightly in the same direction.

Earlier this month, analysts from Goldman Sachs said that bitcoin could rise to a US$100,000 price point, if it could win more of the “store-of value” market from gold.

Instead, the digital asset’s signature volatility has come to fore.

As such, bitcoin cannot be substituted for the same uses of the popular commodity, Euro Pacific Capital Inc chief executive officer and chief global strategist Peter Schiff said.

“No one is buying gold to get rich. People buy gold to stay rich,” said Schiff, a long-time bitcoin critic and gold proponent. “Gold represents a conservative, long-term store of value and inflation hedge: Bitcoin is none of those things.”

Additional reporting by AP, with staff writer