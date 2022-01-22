World Business Quick Take

OIL

Morgan Stanley expects rally

Morgan Stanley has been added to the list of banks expecting crude to reach US$100 a barrel later this year. The bank expects stockpiles to slide substantially by the end of the year, a research note to clients said. Spare supply capacity is likely to shrink to 2 million barrels per day from the current 3.4 million. Investment to boost supply capacity in the oil industry is expected to shrivel 30 percent by the end of this decade as green initiatives progress. The bank had previously forecast demand erosion starting once the global benchmark neared US$90 a barrel. Now, it sees attrition happening at a higher level as consumption in oil products shows resilience, the analysts said. Jet demand is one area projected to grow 1.5 million barrels per day by this summer.

GERMANY

Foreign workers needed

Germany’s new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle a demographic imbalance and labor shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from COVID-19. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, Christian Duerr’s libertarian FDP and the environmentalist Greens agreed in their coalition deal on measures such as a points system for specialists from countries outside the EU and lifting the national minimum wage to 12 euros (US$13.61) per hour to make working in Germany more attractive. The German Economic Institute estimates that the labor force could shrink by more than 300,000 people this year as there are more workers retiring than younger ones entering the labor market. This gap is expected to widen to more than 650,000 in 2029, leaving an accumulated shortage of 5 million workers in 2030.

ENERGY

Soaring costs hit Siemens

Siemens Energy AG slashed its full-year guidance after its wind-turbine business said that the soaring cost of raw materials would squeeze margins this year. The German engineering firm said its revenue could slip by as much as 2 percent this financial year after previously seeing its worst, a 1 percent drop. It also trimmed its operating profit margin forecast to a range of 2 percent to 4 percent. The downgrade comes after its Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy subsidiary reported a loss of 309 million euros (US$350 million) for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, and said that inflation would continue to weigh on margins. Turbine makers are grappling with rising commodity costs and pandemic-related disruptions to supply chains. Surging prices for energy, steel and copper have squeezed profits for Siemens Gamesa and its rivals. That is leading to difficult conversations with customers, who are not all able to cope with higher costs.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter hops on NFT trend

Twitter Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a tool through which users can showcase non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures, tapping into a digital collectibles craze that has exploded over the past year. The feature, available on Apple iOS to users of the company’s Twitter Blue subscription service, connects accounts to crypto wallets where users store NFT holdings. Twitter displays the NFT profile pictures as hexagons, which when tapped reveals details about the art and its ownership. Twitter is rushing to cash in on the speculative asset authenticating digital items such as images, videos and virtual-world property.