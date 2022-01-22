OIL
Morgan Stanley expects rally
Morgan Stanley has been added to the list of banks expecting crude to reach US$100 a barrel later this year. The bank expects stockpiles to slide substantially by the end of the year, a research note to clients said. Spare supply capacity is likely to shrink to 2 million barrels per day from the current 3.4 million. Investment to boost supply capacity in the oil industry is expected to shrivel 30 percent by the end of this decade as green initiatives progress. The bank had previously forecast demand erosion starting once the global benchmark neared US$90 a barrel. Now, it sees attrition happening at a higher level as consumption in oil products shows resilience, the analysts said. Jet demand is one area projected to grow 1.5 million barrels per day by this summer.
GERMANY
Foreign workers needed
Germany’s new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle a demographic imbalance and labor shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from COVID-19. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, Christian Duerr’s libertarian FDP and the environmentalist Greens agreed in their coalition deal on measures such as a points system for specialists from countries outside the EU and lifting the national minimum wage to 12 euros (US$13.61) per hour to make working in Germany more attractive. The German Economic Institute estimates that the labor force could shrink by more than 300,000 people this year as there are more workers retiring than younger ones entering the labor market. This gap is expected to widen to more than 650,000 in 2029, leaving an accumulated shortage of 5 million workers in 2030.
ENERGY
Soaring costs hit Siemens
Siemens Energy AG slashed its full-year guidance after its wind-turbine business said that the soaring cost of raw materials would squeeze margins this year. The German engineering firm said its revenue could slip by as much as 2 percent this financial year after previously seeing its worst, a 1 percent drop. It also trimmed its operating profit margin forecast to a range of 2 percent to 4 percent. The downgrade comes after its Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy subsidiary reported a loss of 309 million euros (US$350 million) for the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, and said that inflation would continue to weigh on margins. Turbine makers are grappling with rising commodity costs and pandemic-related disruptions to supply chains. Surging prices for energy, steel and copper have squeezed profits for Siemens Gamesa and its rivals. That is leading to difficult conversations with customers, who are not all able to cope with higher costs.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter hops on NFT trend
Twitter Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a tool through which users can showcase non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures, tapping into a digital collectibles craze that has exploded over the past year. The feature, available on Apple iOS to users of the company’s Twitter Blue subscription service, connects accounts to crypto wallets where users store NFT holdings. Twitter displays the NFT profile pictures as hexagons, which when tapped reveals details about the art and its ownership. Twitter is rushing to cash in on the speculative asset authenticating digital items such as images, videos and virtual-world property.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable