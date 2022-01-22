Fitch cuts China Aoyuan to restricted default rating

Bloomberg





Fitch Ratings has downgraded China Aoyuan Group Ltd (奧園集團) to “restricted default” from “C,” citing the developer’s announcement earlier this week that it would not make payments on a set of dollar bonds.

The ratings firm said that any failure by Aoyuan to honor bond principal payment is consistent with its definition of the latest labeling, as the borrower “has experienced an uncured payment default on a material financial obligation.”

An Aoyuan dollar bond originally due on Thursday, one of the four the developer said it would skip paying, was indicated 3.6 cents lower on the US dollar at 13.9 cents yesterday, data showed.

The company’s shares closed up 0.6 percent in Hong Kong amid broader gains in the sector on hopes for further government support measures.

In a sign of concern toward property firms once perceived as safe bets, Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) saw its credit rating cut further into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings, matching the downgrade a day earlier by Fitch Ratings amid concerns about the developer’s funding access.

Sunac’s long-term rating was lowered by S&P one notch to “BB,” with the developer’s outlook negative.

S&P said Sunac’s “tightened funding access” amid a restrictive regulatory environment and an industry downturn would continue to weigh on its liquidity.

China is quietly urging banks to increase lending after a slow start to the year, ramping up efforts to combat the weakest economic expansion since early 2020.

The People’s Bank of China gave so-called “window guidance” to large state-owned lenders and regional banks this month, encouraging them to extend more credit to companies and households, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified.

Bank lending in the first two weeks of the year was lower than in the same period last year, one of the people said.