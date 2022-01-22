Fitch Ratings has downgraded China Aoyuan Group Ltd (奧園集團) to “restricted default” from “C,” citing the developer’s announcement earlier this week that it would not make payments on a set of dollar bonds.
The ratings firm said that any failure by Aoyuan to honor bond principal payment is consistent with its definition of the latest labeling, as the borrower “has experienced an uncured payment default on a material financial obligation.”
An Aoyuan dollar bond originally due on Thursday, one of the four the developer said it would skip paying, was indicated 3.6 cents lower on the US dollar at 13.9 cents yesterday, data showed.
The company’s shares closed up 0.6 percent in Hong Kong amid broader gains in the sector on hopes for further government support measures.
In a sign of concern toward property firms once perceived as safe bets, Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國控股) saw its credit rating cut further into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings, matching the downgrade a day earlier by Fitch Ratings amid concerns about the developer’s funding access.
Sunac’s long-term rating was lowered by S&P one notch to “BB,” with the developer’s outlook negative.
S&P said Sunac’s “tightened funding access” amid a restrictive regulatory environment and an industry downturn would continue to weigh on its liquidity.
China is quietly urging banks to increase lending after a slow start to the year, ramping up efforts to combat the weakest economic expansion since early 2020.
The People’s Bank of China gave so-called “window guidance” to large state-owned lenders and regional banks this month, encouraging them to extend more credit to companies and households, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified.
Bank lending in the first two weeks of the year was lower than in the same period last year, one of the people said.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest 5G chip supplier, saw its ranking rise by one notch to No. 7 last year among world semiconductor vendors, as it benefited from the rapid 5G smartphone uptake in China after Huawei Technologies Co (華為) was forced to exit the market, Gartner Inc said in a report yesterday. MediaTek’s revenue soared 58.8 percent to US$17.45 billion last year from US$10.99 billion in 2020, outpacing the global semiconductor industry’s growth of 25 percent, according to Gartner’s tally. That gave MediaTek a 3 percent market share. The Hsinchu-based chip company ranked No. 8 in 2020, behind Texas Instruments
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable