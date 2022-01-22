Gains in Japan’s key consumer prices failed to accelerate toward the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) target last month, highlighting ongoing weakness in the economy’s inflation pulse in stark contrast to its global peers.
Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 0.5 percent last month from a year earlier, with cheaper household appliances and smaller gains in hotel prices outweighing the effects of higher energy costs, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said yesterday.
Economists had expected a 0.6 percent gain.
Photo: Bloomberg
The subdued inflation reading is likely to further cool speculation that the BOJ might take steps to adjust policy in light of price increases. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said earlier this week that the start of a normalization of policy is “absolutely not” on the table.
While the central bank said that price risks are balanced for the upside and downside for the first time since 2014, it still only forecast inflation of around 1 percent through early 2024.
“We’re basically not seeing any signs that general prices are beginning to rise. At the moment it’s all coming from gains in limited areas such as energy and fresh food,” Meiji Yasuda Research Institute chief economist Yuichi Kodama said.
“Kuroda’s comments that it’s no time to think about normalization seems right to me. We’re far from getting to the BOJ’s price goal,” he added.
Friday’s data showed that while household electricity bills jumped 13.4 percent, the biggest increase since March 1981, those gains were canceled out by a drop in the price of home-use consumer durables and weaker gains in hotel prices.
The figures follow reports from the US and UK earlier this month showing the highest inflation in decades, outcomes that are likely to feed into further divergence in monetary policy to come.
Even with muted price gains, Kuroda said that it remains important to watch how households and companies react to increasing price pressures arriving from offshore, given their entrenched deflationary mindsets.
The highest gains in input prices for Japanese businesses in four decades suggest that some passing of higher costs to consumers is inevitable.
The Nisshin Oillio Group, a cooking oil producer, announced price increases of up to 13 percent, joining an growing number of Japanese firms raising their price tags. Almost 90 percent of consumers have noticed an increase in cost for daily necessities, a Cabinet Office survey this week showed.
The gap between government data and household perceptions probably stems from a significant downward contribution to the overall consumer price index from a 54 percent cut in mobile phone fees. The cheaper costs shaved 1.5 percentage point from overall prices last month.
