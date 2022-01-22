About 80 percent of people expect the nation’s housing prices to rise by more than 3 percent over the next six months, even though the central bank has implemented four rounds of selective credit controls since December 2020, a survey conducted by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) showed on Thursday.
Nearly 55 percent of respondents expect house prices to grow between 3 and 10 percent, up from about 52 percent in March last year, the highest in four years. Twenty-four percent predict prices to grow more than 10 percent — up from 12.5 percent last year, and also the highest in four years, Cathay Financial said.
The survey of 22,431 respondents was conducted from Jan. 1 to 7.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Only 18 percent respondents expected house prices to rise by less than 3 percent or fall — down from 31 percent a year earlier and the lowest in four years — and just 3.5 percent forecast prices would fall by more than 3 percent — down from 4.8 percent last year, the company said.
“This year more people expect house prices to rise in the near term than they did last year, and the predicted increase is also greater,” Cathay Financial said.
As home prices are expected to rise, 64 percent of respondents said that it is not a good time to buy property, up from 62 percent a month earlier, while 19 percent thought that now would be a good time to buy, the survey showed.
Thirty-nine percent said that it is the right time to sell a house, up from 37 percent a month earlier, and the highest level in 83 months, it showed.
Meanwhile, 88 percent of respondents predicted that retail prices would rise in the next six months, including 59 percent who expect inflation to grow by more than 2 percent, while 58 percent forecast their salaries to remain unchanged over the next six months, the survey showed.
The survey also showed that 33 percent of respondents planned to make “big ticket” purchases over the next six months, slightly down from 34 percent a month earlier, while 24.6 percent planned to buy durable goods, up from 22.5 percent last month.
However, it is possible that increasing numbers of domestic COVID-19 infections due to the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 could put a damper on consumer spending plans, Cathay Financial said.
