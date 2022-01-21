INVESTMENT
Vertex rises on debut
The first blank-check company to debut in Singapore yesterday rose as much as 5 percent after an offering that attracted strong demand from retail and institutional investors. Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC), sponsored by state investor Temasek’s Vertex Venture Holdings Ltd, traded at S$5.25, versus its offering price of S$5 per unit. The special purpose acquisition company’s initial public offering (IPO) is the first for such vehicles in the city-state. It received bids that were 36 times the amount offered for units allocated to retail investors. VTAC raised S$170 million (US$126 million) in the IPO, which can be increased if the overallotment option is exercised.
INVESTMENT
Global FDI jumps 77%
Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows surpassed their pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels last year, jumping 77 percent to an estimated US$1.65 trillion, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said. The US and other developed economies saw the largest increase in foreign investment flows, which tripled to US$777 billion last year from the previous year, a report published on Wednesday showed. Inward investment in the US grew 114 percent to US$323 billion, due to a surge in cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Foreign direct investment in developing economies grew 30 percent to nearly US$870 billion, led by a 20 percent jump in East and Southeast Asia.
MALAYSIA
Bank holds rates steady
Bank Negara Malaysia yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low, maintaining support for an economy hit in recent weeks by floods and the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The central bank held the overnight policy rate at 1.75 percent at its first monetary policy meeting of the year, as predicted by all 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey. It has held borrowing costs steady since July 2020. The nation expects the economy to expand 5.5 to 6.5 percent this year, up from the 3 to 4 percent growth it forecast for last year.
AIRLINES
United posts quarterly loss
United Airlines Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported another quarterly loss on the lingering drag from COVID-19, but offered an upbeat outlook on a travel comeback later this year and in future years. The US carrier reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$646 million, about one-third of the loss from a year earlier, but far from the US$641 million profit in the 2019 period. Revenues were US$8.2 billion, more than twice the level in 2020, but a 25 percent drop from the figure in the 2019 quarter. United projected its first-quarter capacity would be down 16 to 18 percent compared with 2019 levels. It also expects this year’s capacity to be below that of 2019.
CONSUMER GOODS
Unilever limits GSK offer
Unilever PLC, the maker of Vaseline skin care products and Dove soap, said it would not increase a ￡50 billion (US$68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s (GSK) consumer healthcare unit that was rejected last week. The deal made on Dec. 20 comprised ￡41.7 billion in cash and ￡8.3 billion in Unilever shares, but GSK on Saturday said it had rejected the offer from Unilever. “We note the recently shared financial assumptions from the current owners of GSK Consumer Healthcare and have determined that it does not change our view on fundamental value,” Unilever said on Wednesday.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable
BELLWETHER COMPANY: A failed fundraiser at Country Garden, thus far unaffected by issues at Evergrande, is feared to prompt widespread repricing of developer stocks A crisis engulfing China’s property sector is affecting its biggest developer, with Country Garden Holdings Co’s (碧桂園) shares and bonds hammered amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort might be a harbinger of waning confidence. Country Garden is one of the few remaining large, better-quality private developers that had been largely unscathed by the liquidity crunch, even as peers, such as Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (世茂集團), saw dramatic reversals in their credit ratings. The firm is viewed as a bellwether for contagion risk, as unprecedented levels of stress in the offshore credit market threaten to drag good credits down alongside bad