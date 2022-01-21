World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INVESTMENT

Vertex rises on debut

The first blank-check company to debut in Singapore yesterday rose as much as 5 percent after an offering that attracted strong demand from retail and institutional investors. Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC), sponsored by state investor Temasek’s Vertex Venture Holdings Ltd, traded at S$5.25, versus its offering price of S$5 per unit. The special purpose acquisition company’s initial public offering (IPO) is the first for such vehicles in the city-state. It received bids that were 36 times the amount offered for units allocated to retail investors. VTAC raised S$170 million (US$126 million) in the IPO, which can be increased if the overallotment option is exercised.

INVESTMENT

Global FDI jumps 77%

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows surpassed their pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels last year, jumping 77 percent to an estimated US$1.65 trillion, the UN Conference on Trade and Development said. The US and other developed economies saw the largest increase in foreign investment flows, which tripled to US$777 billion last year from the previous year, a report published on Wednesday showed. Inward investment in the US grew 114 percent to US$323 billion, due to a surge in cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Foreign direct investment in developing economies grew 30 percent to nearly US$870 billion, led by a 20 percent jump in East and Southeast Asia.

MALAYSIA

Bank holds rates steady

Bank Negara Malaysia yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate at a historic low, maintaining support for an economy hit in recent weeks by floods and the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The central bank held the overnight policy rate at 1.75 percent at its first monetary policy meeting of the year, as predicted by all 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey. It has held borrowing costs steady since July 2020. The nation expects the economy to expand 5.5 to 6.5 percent this year, up from the 3 to 4 percent growth it forecast for last year.

AIRLINES

United posts quarterly loss

United Airlines Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported another quarterly loss on the lingering drag from COVID-19, but offered an upbeat outlook on a travel comeback later this year and in future years. The US carrier reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$646 million, about one-third of the loss from a year earlier, but far from the US$641 million profit in the 2019 period. Revenues were US$8.2 billion, more than twice the level in 2020, but a 25 percent drop from the figure in the 2019 quarter. United projected its first-quarter capacity would be down 16 to 18 percent compared with 2019 levels. It also expects this year’s capacity to be below that of 2019.

CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever limits GSK offer

Unilever PLC, the maker of Vaseline skin care products and Dove soap, said it would not increase a ￡50 billion (US$68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s (GSK) consumer healthcare unit that was rejected last week. The deal made on Dec. 20 comprised ￡41.7 billion in cash and ￡8.3 billion in Unilever shares, but GSK on Saturday said it had rejected the offer from Unilever. “We note the recently shared financial assumptions from the current owners of GSK Consumer Healthcare and have determined that it does not change our view on fundamental value,” Unilever said on Wednesday.