Amazon.com Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc need to be regulated so smaller businesses can compete, a panel that included the chief executive officers of Sonos Inc and Yelp Inc told White House advisers on Wednesday.
The panel convened for about an hour virtually and spoke in favor of bipartisan legislation from US senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, a Republican, two people familiar with the matter said.
That legislation would prohibit dominant platforms from giving an advantage to their own products. The White House stopped short of endorsing the bill during the meeting, a person familiar with the matter said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Amazon.com Inc and Google were the primary focus of the discussion, as they control search engines that can favor their own products, the people said.
Among other things, the business leaders criticized Amazon’s practice of punishing brands that sell products on competitors’ sites for lower prices, by burying them in search results, one of the people said.
The major technology firms have warned that the bill would harm products consumers love, as well as put them at a disadvantage versus international competitors.
“The administration will continue to take all responsible actions within its power to promote competition,” the White House said in a statement following the meeting.
The White House representatives told the companies that “they look forward to working with Congress to make bipartisan progress on the issue, and to engage with companies across the technology sector to promote a more dynamic, innovative and competitive economy.”
“This is a critical week for the fate of antitrust policy in the United States, with consideration of Senator Klobuchar and Senator Grassley’s legislation in a markup hearing,” Yelp chief executive officer Jeremy Stoppleman wrote in a blog post. “The narrowly tailored legislation would go a long way in preventing the most egregious self-dealing by companies like Google.”
Molson Hart, whose Viahart Toy Co sells its products on Amazon and who was part of the panel, said the speakers also discussed the importance of holding Chinese merchants to the same tax obligations as US-based online merchants.
“The White House wants to foster a competitive and innovative tech landscape, one that is beneficial to not only businesses small and large, but also American consumers,” Hart said.
The Klobuchar-Grassley bill was yesterday set to be considered by the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, including an amendment that would expand the criteria for a covered platform.
In addition to the US$550 billion market capitalization threshold, the change would make the legislation apply to any company that has US$550 billion net annual sales or 1 billion worldwide monthly users.
These new criteria would capture Chinese biggest social media companies: ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat. This and other changes included in the amendment seek to address criticism that the bill would advantage foreign competitors over US technology giants, and would risk user privacy and safety by opening some platform functions to competitors.
The bill already applies to Amazon, Google, Apple Inc and Meta Platforms Inc.
