Gains in Japan exports hold up, despite Omicron

Bloomberg





Gains in Japanese exports narrowed slightly last month to cap a year of robust increases, with the latest figures showing trade strength holding up more than expected, despite the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that is sweeping the globe.

The value of Japan’s overseas shipments rose 17.5 percent from a year earlier, easing from 20.5 percent in November, as stellar increases in steel and chipmaking equipment cooled a touch, Japanese Ministry of Finance data showed yesterday.

Economists had expected an increase of 15.9 percent. On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.

The resilience in exports adds to signs the economy probably rebounded in the final quarter of last year before the spread of the Omicron variant in Japan and overseas. Still, the renewed outbreak might cut demand for shipments going forward.

“Omicron has so far hit Europe and the US hardest, but economic activity doesn’t seem to have slowed too much,” Norinchukin Research Institute economist Takeshi Minami said. “That said, if Omicron rages through Asia, we may have renewed supply chain constraints the way we did with Delta.”

Vehicle exports rose at the same pace as overall shipments, accelerating sharply from a 4.1 percent increase in November and indicating that supply-chain snarls were continuing to ease at the end of last year.

Still, Toyota Motor Corp is already looking to cut back on its plans to continue with ramped-up production next month, the Nikkei Shimbun reported.

The auto giant is to trim output by about 20 percent due to chip shortages, the report said, although output would still be up from a year earlier.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia could again set back parts procurement. Japan is also set to impose renewed virus restrictions on more parts of the country, including the capital, although measures would mainly hit the hospitality sector, rather than manufacturers.

Imports rose by more than 40 percent for the second straight month, inflated by the higher prices caused by a weaker yen.

The gains partly reflect the rising cost pressures for Japanese companies, most of which have yet to pass on the burden to consumers out of fear of losing them to competitors.

Higher energy prices might also weigh on consumption at home, with the government trying to ease that burden via subsidies.

Annual figures for last year showed a 21.5 percent gain in exports, with China as Japan’s biggest market, followed by the US.