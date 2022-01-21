China yesterday further reduced bank lending costs in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the nation’s beleaguered developers.
Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) — the second in two months — days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of last year.
The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent last month, while the five-year LPR was reduced by 5 basis points.
Photo: AP
It had reduced the LPR — which guides how much interest commercial banks charge to corporate borrowers — last month, for the first time in 20 months, as the economy was threatened by the real-estate crisis and COVID-19 flare-ups.
The launch of a regulatory drive last year to curb speculation and leverage had cut off avenues to crucially needed cash, sparking a crisis in the property sector.
However, investors regained confidence amid expectations of regulatory easing with shares of Hong Kong-listed Agile Group Holdings Ltd (雅居樂集團控股) up more than 6 percent and Country Garden Holdings Co (碧桂園) climbing 7.4 percent.
Property developer bonds also surged on news of the rate cut, in what Bloomberg said was a record-breaking rally, highlighting the huge sums of money primed to flow into distressed securities if the property sector crackdown was eased.
The central bank on Monday also cut the interest rate on its one-year policy loans — the first drop in the key rate for loans to financial institutions since early 2020.
“Today’s reductions to both the one-year and five-year loan prime rates continue the PBOC’s efforts to push down borrowing costs,” Capital Economics China economist Sheana Yue (余惠悅) said.
The reductions mean “mortgages will now be slightly cheaper, which should help shore up housing demand,” she said.
“Targeted support for property buyers does appear to be limiting one of the more severe downside risks facing the economy,” she added.
Hong Kong-listed China Aoyuan Group Ltd (中國奧園地產) became the latest major developer to miss bond payments, saying in a filing it would be unable to pay two notes due yesterday and tomorrow, amounting to US$688 million in total.
Fitch Ratings also downgraded its rating for real-estate giant Sunac China Holdings Ltd (融創中國), warning the developer would have to use its cash reserves to pay off debts maturing soon.
