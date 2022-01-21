INVESTMENT
Firms to invest NT$2.2bn
The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved two investment proposals totaling NT$2.2 billion (US$79.6 million) from Superrite Electronics Co (新秀波磁能) and Chang Jiang Frozen Foods Co (強匠冷凍食品). Superrite, which makes ferrite-based products and electronic ceramics, plans to spend NT$400 million on expanding its smart manufacturing capacity in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽) and Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪), with an aim to reduce its reliance on its Chinese production lines. The investment is expected to create 41 jobs. Chang Jiang, which supplies frozen foods to convenience store, restaurant and supermarket chains, plans to invest NT$1.8 billion to build two factories and low-temperature storage for overseas expansion. Chang Jiang’s investment is expected to create about 100 new jobs.
MANUFACTURING
Kenmec plans expansion
Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co (廣運機械工程) yesterday said that the Ministry of Economic Affairs had approved its plan to construct manufacturing facilities in New Taipei City’s Rueifang Industrial Park (瑞芳工業區) under the government’s Invest in Taiwan initiative. The NT$597.89 million investment comes as Kenmec, a leading factory automation and thermal solution service provider, is seeking to meet robust demand amid a global smart manufacturing and industrial automation trend. The company said in a regulatory filing that it aims to build a factory and expand production lines at the industrial park, with the project expected to be completed in 2024. Established in 1976, Kenmec has facilities in Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam.
LABOR
More women work in R&D
The number of women who work in research and development (R&D) has steadily increased in the past few years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Wednesday. A total of 94,000 women were employed in the R&D workforce in 2020, up 2.17 percent from 2019, the agency said. From 2016 to 2018, the female R&D workforce was 83,000, 86,000 and 89,000 respectively, data showed. The R&D workforce is categorized as researchers, technicians and technical support staff, it said. In 2020, 351,000 people worked in the R&D sector, an annual increase of 2.4 percent, of which 257,000 were male, it said, adding that 58.1 percent worked in research, while 34.6 percent were technicians and 7.2 percent were technical support staff, the latter being made up mostly of women.
REAL ESTATE
Blue Pool buys penthouse
Blue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) cofounders Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) and Jack Ma (馬雲), bought a New York penthouse previously owned by Dan Och. Blue Pool paid US$188 million for the 220, Central Park South property, New York registry documents showed. The firm took out a US$71.5 million 30-year mortgage through JPMorgan Chase & Co for the property on the 73rd floor, the filings showed. A Canadian citizen born in Taiwan, Tsai is worth US$7.4 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed. He quit a job at an investment firm earning US$700,000 a year to join Alibaba on a salary of US$50 per month. He soon started raising money, helping the e-commerce company become a giant. Tsai acquired a 49 percent stake in the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable
BELLWETHER COMPANY: A failed fundraiser at Country Garden, thus far unaffected by issues at Evergrande, is feared to prompt widespread repricing of developer stocks A crisis engulfing China’s property sector is affecting its biggest developer, with Country Garden Holdings Co’s (碧桂園) shares and bonds hammered amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort might be a harbinger of waning confidence. Country Garden is one of the few remaining large, better-quality private developers that had been largely unscathed by the liquidity crunch, even as peers, such as Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (世茂集團), saw dramatic reversals in their credit ratings. The firm is viewed as a bellwether for contagion risk, as unprecedented levels of stress in the offshore credit market threaten to drag good credits down alongside bad