Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





INVESTMENT

Firms to invest NT$2.2bn

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved two investment proposals totaling NT$2.2 billion (US$79.6 million) from Superrite Electronics Co (新秀波磁能) and Chang Jiang Frozen Foods Co (強匠冷凍食品). Superrite, which makes ferrite-based products and electronic ceramics, plans to spend NT$400 million on expanding its smart manufacturing capacity in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽) and Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪), with an aim to reduce its reliance on its Chinese production lines. The investment is expected to create 41 jobs. Chang Jiang, which supplies frozen foods to convenience store, restaurant and supermarket chains, plans to invest NT$1.8 billion to build two factories and low-temperature storage for overseas expansion. Chang Jiang’s investment is expected to create about 100 new jobs.

MANUFACTURING

Kenmec plans expansion

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering Co (廣運機械工程) yesterday said that the Ministry of Economic Affairs had approved its plan to construct manufacturing facilities in New Taipei City’s Rueifang Industrial Park (瑞芳工業區) under the government’s Invest in Taiwan initiative. The NT$597.89 million investment comes as Kenmec, a leading factory automation and thermal solution service provider, is seeking to meet robust demand amid a global smart manufacturing and industrial automation trend. The company said in a regulatory filing that it aims to build a factory and expand production lines at the industrial park, with the project expected to be completed in 2024. Established in 1976, Kenmec has facilities in Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam.

LABOR

More women work in R&D

The number of women who work in research and development (R&D) has steadily increased in the past few years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Wednesday. A total of 94,000 women were employed in the R&D workforce in 2020, up 2.17 percent from 2019, the agency said. From 2016 to 2018, the female R&D workforce was 83,000, 86,000 and 89,000 respectively, data showed. The R&D workforce is categorized as researchers, technicians and technical support staff, it said. In 2020, 351,000 people worked in the R&D sector, an annual increase of 2.4 percent, of which 257,000 were male, it said, adding that 58.1 percent worked in research, while 34.6 percent were technicians and 7.2 percent were technical support staff, the latter being made up mostly of women.

REAL ESTATE

Blue Pool buys penthouse

Blue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) cofounders Joe Tsai (蔡崇信) and Jack Ma (馬雲), bought a New York penthouse previously owned by Dan Och. Blue Pool paid US$188 million for the 220, Central Park South property, New York registry documents showed. The firm took out a US$71.5 million 30-year mortgage through JPMorgan Chase & Co for the property on the 73rd floor, the filings showed. A Canadian citizen born in Taiwan, Tsai is worth US$7.4 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed. He quit a job at an investment firm earning US$700,000 a year to join Alibaba on a salary of US$50 per month. He soon started raising money, helping the e-commerce company become a giant. Tsai acquired a 49 percent stake in the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018.