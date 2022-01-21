Most local CEOs upbeat about business: survey

RISKS: Uncertainty linked to public health topped the list of concerns among Taiwan’s CEOs, followed by geopolitical conflicts and climate change, PwC said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





A record number of Taiwanese chief executive officers are upbeat about the global economy this year, boding well for their business, but they remain concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts among other threats, a survey released by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan (資誠聯合會計師事務所) on Wednesday showed.

A total of 79 percent of local business leaders across all sectors voiced optimism that the global economy would continue to gain traction, an increase of 23 percentage points from last year, the annual survey found.

The positive sentiment is most evident among companies focused on private consumption, technology, media and telecoms, the survey showed.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan chairman Joseph Chou attends a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday to announce the results of the company’s annual Taiwan CEO survey. Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times

Taiwanese CEOs are slightly more optimistic than the global average of 77 percent, thanks to clear order visibility, sustained digital transformation and emerging technology applications.

The survey polled 4,446 global CEOs from 89 countries.

In contrast, optimism among CEOs in the US and China declined by 18 and 9 percentage points respectively from last year, weighed by misgivings over inflation, real-estate bubbles, supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, it said.

The confidence level among CEOs in Japan and the UK picked up, but still lagged behind their Taiwanese peers, it said.

Uncertainty linked to public health topped the list of concerns among Taiwanese CEOs, followed by geopolitical conflicts, climate change and Internet security, it said.

Although the state of the global economy did not make it into the top three concerns this time, inflation, foreign exchange rate volatility and soaring shipping freight costs will have a material impact on corporate operations, PwC Taiwan said.

Nearly 50 percent of global CEOS named cyberthreats as the No. 1 headache, followed by public health crises, economic uncertainty, climate change and geopolitical friction, it said.

Overall, business leaders in Asia generally see the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest risk, US CEOs care more about Internet security, while their European peers are increasingly worried about regulations linked to climate, technology and market changes, the survey showed.

China gained importance as a market and manufacturing base, as identified by 66 percent of Taiwanese CEOs, followed by the US at 62 percent, Japan at 26 percent, Vietnam at 21 percent, Germany at 12 percent and Thailand at 8 percent, it found.

By sector, local technology, media and telecommunication firms were most dependent on China, it showed.

Automakers assigned more importance to the US market and a growing number of financial service providers considered Vietnam a valuable arena, the survey found.