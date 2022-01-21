Defying expectations, export orders grew at a monthly pace of 3.7 percent to another record high of US$67.9 billion last month, bolstered by improved supply of key components and persistently robust demand for smartphones, notebook computers and networking devices, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The ministry had forecast that export orders would drop at least 5.3 percent to US$62 billion because of seasonal factors.
“December export orders were clearly better” than forecast, Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) said by telephone.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Huang attributed last month’s growth to robust demand for new emerging technologies, such as 5G, high-performance computing (HPC) applications and automotive devices, which led to higher demand for chips, chip packaging and testing services, and printed circuit boards.
“Shortages of raw materials and key components were alleviated at a faster-than-expected pace. That also helped lift export orders,” Huang said.
The growth in export orders spread to traditional industries, such as basic metals, she said.
On an annual basis, last month’s orders rose 12.1 percent, ministry data showed.
For the full year, export orders totaled US$674.13 billion, surging 26.3 percent from 2020, following a 13.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter orders to US$192.5 billion, the data showed.
For this month, the ministry expects seasonal weakness to weigh on orders, which could fall between 11.6 percent and 13.8 percent from last month to between US$58.5 billion and US$60 billion.
However, on an annual basis, export orders are still projected to grow between 11 percent and 13.8 percent, the ministry said.
“The first quarter is usually the slowest season of the year for electronics manufacturers,” Huang said. “But, for the full year, healthy world economic growth remains a favorable factor that would drive local companies’ business.”
Global GDP is forecast to expand at an annual rate of 4.2 percent this year, Huang said, citing a projection from market researcher IHS Markit.
Last month, orders for information and communications technology (ICT) products climbed 2.2 percent from a month earlier and 12.7 percent annually to an all-time high of US$21.64 billion.
Orders for electronics products rose 6.8 percent monthly and 12.2 percent annually to a new high of US$21.65 billion, driven mainly by increased demand for 5G devices, HPC devices and automotive electronics among other emerging technologies, the ministry said.
Electronics and ICT products, two major pillars of the nation’s export orders, both countered the seasonal downtrend, which usually begins at the end of a year.
Optoelectronics products, primarily flat panels, saw orders gain 2.3 percent monthly and 7.4 percent annually to US$2.73 billion, thanks to strong demand for LCD panels used in commercial, industrial and medical devices.
However, a persistent decline in large TV panel prices offset some of the growth.
Orders for basic metals, mainly for steel, increased 2.6 percent monthly and 24.9 percent annually to US$3.3 billion, supported by increases in infrastructure projects and higher steel prices.
Order for plastics products rose 2.6 percent from a month earlier and 12.9 percent from a year earlier to US$2.62 billion, thanks to strong demand and higher crude oil prices.
Petrochemical products grew 2.8 percent monthly and 19.1 percent annually to US$2.22 billion, as electronics consumed more petrochemical materials and global crude oil prices rose.
Machine tool orders rose 3.4 percent from a month earlier, but slid 1.4 percent from a year earlier to US$2.26 billion as demand from semiconductor and automation equipment rose.
However, Chinese companies have become more conservative about investing in equipment as its economic growth slows.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable
BELLWETHER COMPANY: A failed fundraiser at Country Garden, thus far unaffected by issues at Evergrande, is feared to prompt widespread repricing of developer stocks A crisis engulfing China’s property sector is affecting its biggest developer, with Country Garden Holdings Co’s (碧桂園) shares and bonds hammered amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort might be a harbinger of waning confidence. Country Garden is one of the few remaining large, better-quality private developers that had been largely unscathed by the liquidity crunch, even as peers, such as Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (世茂集團), saw dramatic reversals in their credit ratings. The firm is viewed as a bellwether for contagion risk, as unprecedented levels of stress in the offshore credit market threaten to drag good credits down alongside bad