DEBT
German bonds briefly positive
Yields for 10-year German government bonds passed into positive territory yesterday for the first time since May 2019, as surging inflation in the eurozone prompted fears of monetary tightening. At 07:15am, yields passed zero briefly to touch 0.001 percent for the first time since the European Central Bank in 2019 launched a stimulus program to tackle the risk of a recession in the eurozone. A bond generates a negative yield when investors are willing to pay more for it than the actual sum they are investing in it plus the returns it is offering.
FASHION
Burberry eyeing profit surge
Burberry Group PLC yesterday said sales accelerated and operating profit would probably surge about 35 percent this year, as the British maker of trench coats and other luxury items sells more products at full prices. The company issued the earnings forecast as it reported better-than-expected revenue for the last three months of last year. Comparable store sales grew 7 percent in the period, the London-based company said in a statement. Burberry said that comparable stores sales in the Asia-Pacific region were flat during the period compared with two years earlier.
E-COMMERCE
Shopify strikes JD.com deal
Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with China’s JD.com Inc (京東) to let merchants in the US sell to JD’s customers in China. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal would let Shopify merchants sell on JD’s cross-border platform JD Worldwide and open up access to its 550 million active customers in China, the companies said. Shopify merchants in the US can start selling their products in China within three to four weeks instead of waiting for 12 months to do so, a wait-time typically required by foreign brands to sell in the country, Shopify said.
BANKING
Goldman sets profit record
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday reported record annual profits last year on robust merger and acquisition activity, but higher spending on employee compensation and other items dented fourth-quarter results. Annual profits surged 137 percent to US$21.2 billion, an all-time high, but fourth-quarter profits fell 13 percent from a year earlier to US$3.8 billion, as results were weighed down by elevated spending, including a 31 percent jump in compensation and benefits, it said. The investment bank again won higher revenues for financial advisory services and corporate lending, boosting annual revenues to rise 33 percent to US$59.3 billion last year.
GERMANY
Female bank CEOs receding
Only eight of Germany’s largest 100 banks had women as their chief executives late last year, down from 10 a year earlier, a German Institute for Economic Research report found. During the same period, the number of female CEOs at Germany’s top 200 companies based on revenue grew. The country’s new administration has vowed to narrow its gender pay gap, which is one of the widest in the EU and most stark in the finance sector of the bloc’s biggest economy. While female representation on bank management boards and in top leadership roles grew to 13.2 percent from 10.5 percent in 2020, it lagged 15 percent representation across all industries, the report said.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable