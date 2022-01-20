World Business Quick Take

DEBT

German bonds briefly positive

Yields for 10-year German government bonds passed into positive territory yesterday for the first time since May 2019, as surging inflation in the eurozone prompted fears of monetary tightening. At 07:15am, yields passed zero briefly to touch 0.001 percent for the first time since the European Central Bank in 2019 launched a stimulus program to tackle the risk of a recession in the eurozone. A bond generates a negative yield when investors are willing to pay more for it than the actual sum they are investing in it plus the returns it is offering.

FASHION

Burberry eyeing profit surge

Burberry Group PLC yesterday said sales accelerated and operating profit would probably surge about 35 percent this year, as the British maker of trench coats and other luxury items sells more products at full prices. The company issued the earnings forecast as it reported better-than-expected revenue for the last three months of last year. Comparable store sales grew 7 percent in the period, the London-based company said in a statement. Burberry said that comparable stores sales in the Asia-Pacific region were flat during the period compared with two years earlier.

E-COMMERCE

Shopify strikes JD.com deal

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with China’s JD.com Inc (京東) to let merchants in the US sell to JD’s customers in China. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal would let Shopify merchants sell on JD’s cross-border platform JD Worldwide and open up access to its 550 million active customers in China, the companies said. Shopify merchants in the US can start selling their products in China within three to four weeks instead of waiting for 12 months to do so, a wait-time typically required by foreign brands to sell in the country, Shopify said.

BANKING

Goldman sets profit record

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday reported record annual profits last year on robust merger and acquisition activity, but higher spending on employee compensation and other items dented fourth-quarter results. Annual profits surged 137 percent to US$21.2 billion, an all-time high, but fourth-quarter profits fell 13 percent from a year earlier to US$3.8 billion, as results were weighed down by elevated spending, including a 31 percent jump in compensation and benefits, it said. The investment bank again won higher revenues for financial advisory services and corporate lending, boosting annual revenues to rise 33 percent to US$59.3 billion last year.

GERMANY

Female bank CEOs receding

Only eight of Germany’s largest 100 banks had women as their chief executives late last year, down from 10 a year earlier, a German Institute for Economic Research report found. During the same period, the number of female CEOs at Germany’s top 200 companies based on revenue grew. The country’s new administration has vowed to narrow its gender pay gap, which is one of the widest in the EU and most stark in the finance sector of the bloc’s biggest economy. While female representation on bank management boards and in top leadership roles grew to 13.2 percent from 10.5 percent in 2020, it lagged 15 percent representation across all industries, the report said.