The UK’s inflation rate surged unexpectedly to the highest since 1992, sharpening a squeeze on households and adding to pressure on the British government and Bank of England to respond.
Consumer prices surged 5.4 percent year-on-year last month, driven by a broad increase in the cost of food, drink, restaurant meals and furniture, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday.
Economists had expected a reading of 5.2 percent.
Photo: Reuters
Household spending power is weakening, with the price of everyday goods and services rising faster than wages. Policymakers at the central bank are weighing another increase in interest rates as early as next month, and senior government officials are looking at ways to soften a surge in utility bills due to hit in April.
“I understand the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, and we will continue to listen to people’s concerns as we have done throughout the pandemic,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
The strength of inflation is fanning speculation of a rapid cycle of tightening for monetary policy. Strong figures from the jobs market yesterday reinforced that outlook.
The central bank last month delivered the first increase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and might move again on Feb. 3.
Gilts slid, with 10-year yields rising 8 basis points to 1.30 percent, the highest since early 2019.
Money markets have almost fully priced in rate increases.
Households are feeling the squeeze not just from rising energy bills, but also higher food prices. Energy bills have risen 18.8 percent for electricity and 28.1 percent for gas, the biggest increases since 2009. Food prices are climbing at their fastest rate since July 2008.
The monthly increase was driven by food and nonalcoholic beverages, restaurants and hotels, furniture and household goods, and clothing and footwear.
That suggests price gains have moved beyond energy, which is due to affect consumer bills again starting in April.
“Food prices again grew strongly, while increases in furniture and clothing also pushed up annual inflation,” ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said. “These large rises were slightly offset by petrol prices, which despite being at record levels were stable this month, but rose this time last year.”
The retail price index, used to set payouts on gilts and for pricing public services including train fares, surged 7.5 percent from a year ago, the most since 1991.
That was more than the 7.1 percent that economists had expected.
In one encouraging sign, pipeline price pressures last month appeared to ease.
The cost of fuel and raw materials used by factories unexpectedly fell, and prices charged rose less than forecast.
The core consumer price index, which excludes energy, food and other volatile items, accelerated to 4.2 percent, the highest since 1992.
