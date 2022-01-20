Taipei-based developer Radium Life Tech Co (日勝生) is this year seeking to boost its profitability by developing new presale and urban regeneration projects, as well as expand its sewage and waste water-treatment system business.
Radium’s statement came after a board meeting to review the company’s performance last year.
The developer reported consolidated revenue of NT$6.26 billion (US$226.39 million) last year, down 7.93 percent from NT$6.8 billion in 2020.
Photo courtesy of Radium Life Tech Co
The developer has yet to release its earnings for last quarter.
In the first three quarters of last year, it reported a net loss of NT$168.77 million, compared with a net profit of NT$273.31 million in 2020.
The developer said it obtained regulatory license for the “New Q Square” (日勝新京站) residential complex in Taoyuan’s Cingpu District (青埔) last quarter, enabling it to sell more than 80 percent of the project’s units and post a profit.
The process would extend into this quarter, it said.
Radium is wrapping up construction plans for regulatory review of urban renewal projects near Taipei Railway Station and Kaohsiung Railway Station, as well as for mixed-use complexes with stations of Taichung’s MRT metropolitan railway system, it said.
Radium said it is collaborating with the New Taipei City Government to build a business cluster in a community of 4,450 apartments in the outskirts of Banciao District (板橋).
The developer would offer discounts on rents for young entrepreneurs operating restaurants and e-commerce businesses, as well as YouTubers, the company said.
Radium embraces the latest technologies, environmental protection and energy conservation concepts in its designs and construction, it added.
Radium has invested NT$10 billion in its water management arm Rih Ding Water Enterprise Co (日鼎水務), which has completed the second phase of a build-operate-transfer sewage project with the Taoyuan City Government that adds 115km of pipeline to the city’s system.
The project is intended to connect 191,000 households by 2026 and eventually cover 251,000 households, having a daily capacity to process 200,000 tonnes of wastewater, Radium said.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
Intel Corp yesterday said it has placed its first order with ASML Holding NV to purchase the semiconductor industry’s first TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 system, as the US chip giant aims to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in advancing to 2-nanometer process technology. The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker’s TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture (NA) that can produce 220 wafers per hour, more than the 150 wafers that its previous generation TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system can handle. ASML aims to launch the new system in 2024. ASML president and chief
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable