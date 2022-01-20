Radium seeking to boost profits through new presale projects

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taipei-based developer Radium Life Tech Co (日勝生) is this year seeking to boost its profitability by developing new presale and urban regeneration projects, as well as expand its sewage and waste water-treatment system business.

Radium’s statement came after a board meeting to review the company’s performance last year.

The developer reported consolidated revenue of NT$6.26 billion (US$226.39 million) last year, down 7.93 percent from NT$6.8 billion in 2020.

The Rih Ding Water Enterprise Co-built Taoyuan North District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lujhu District is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Radium Life Tech Co

The developer has yet to release its earnings for last quarter.

In the first three quarters of last year, it reported a net loss of NT$168.77 million, compared with a net profit of NT$273.31 million in 2020.

The developer said it obtained regulatory license for the “New Q Square” (日勝新京站) residential complex in Taoyuan’s Cingpu District (青埔) last quarter, enabling it to sell more than 80 percent of the project’s units and post a profit.

The process would extend into this quarter, it said.

Radium is wrapping up construction plans for regulatory review of urban renewal projects near Taipei Railway Station and Kaohsiung Railway Station, as well as for mixed-use complexes with stations of Taichung’s MRT metropolitan railway system, it said.

Radium said it is collaborating with the New Taipei City Government to build a business cluster in a community of 4,450 apartments in the outskirts of Banciao District (板橋).

The developer would offer discounts on rents for young entrepreneurs operating restaurants and e-commerce businesses, as well as YouTubers, the company said.

Radium embraces the latest technologies, environmental protection and energy conservation concepts in its designs and construction, it added.

Radium has invested NT$10 billion in its water management arm Rih Ding Water Enterprise Co (日鼎水務), which has completed the second phase of a build-operate-transfer sewage project with the Taoyuan City Government that adds 115km of pipeline to the city’s system.

The project is intended to connect 191,000 households by 2026 and eventually cover 251,000 households, having a daily capacity to process 200,000 tonnes of wastewater, Radium said.