World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Labor market shows strength

The labor market grew strongly, despite a surge in COVID-19 infections late last year, driving down unemployment to the lowest level since the early months of the pandemic. The number of people on company payrolls rose 184,000 last month, stronger than the pace expected, data from the Office for National Statistics showed yesterday. The jobless rate dropped to 4.1 percent in the quarter through November last year, the best reading since June 2020. Economists had expected no change. Job vacancies hit a record of 1.25 million in the fourth quarter.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota to cut production

Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its production next month by about 20 percent due to chip shortages, the Nikkei newspaper reported yesterday, although that output target is still up from a year earlier. The world’s top-selling automaker plans to assemble 700,000 units next month, down 200,000 from its original goal for the month, the Nikkei reported, without citing a source. That compares with 668,001 units Toyota produced in the same month a year earlier. A spokesperson for Toyota declined to comment on the automaker’s production targets.

HONG KONG

SPAC listing to be first

A special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by China Merchants Bank (招商銀行) applied to list in Hong Kong late on Monday, the first company to do so since new rules allowing such listings took effect at the start of this year. SPACs help raise cash to buy private firms and take them public without a traditional initial public offering. Monday’s filing said that Aquila Acquisition Corp, whose ultimate parent is China Merchants Bank, is target acquiring “a technology-enabled company in ‘new economy’ sectors [such as green energy, life sciences and advanced technology and manufacturing] in Asia, with a focus on China.”

RUSSIA

Google fined over content

A Moscow court on Monday said that it had ordered Alphabet’s Google to pay 4 million rubles (US$52,526) for not removing access to content banned in Russia, the latest in a string of fines for the US tech giant. Moscow upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech, handing massive, revenue-based fines to Google and Meta Platforms for repeatedly failing to remove content that it deems illegal. Google declined to comment. The Russian News Agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned Web sites.

EUROPE

Data fines reach record

EU data protection fines targeting Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp helped push penalties to record levels last year, in a sign that the bloc’s tough privacy rules are starting to bite. Luxembourg’s data protection authority last year slapped Amazon with its biggest fine of 746 million euros (US$851 million) since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) took effect almost four years ago. The Irish watchdog followed with the second-highest EU fine against WhatsApp, ordering it to pay 225 million euros for failing to be transparent about how it handled personal data. The two record fines make up a large proportion of all GDPR fines last year, a report released yesterday by law firm DLA Piper said. Total penalties rose sevenfold to 1.1 billion euros compared with 158.5 million euros in 2020.