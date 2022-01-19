UNITED KINGDOM
Labor market shows strength
The labor market grew strongly, despite a surge in COVID-19 infections late last year, driving down unemployment to the lowest level since the early months of the pandemic. The number of people on company payrolls rose 184,000 last month, stronger than the pace expected, data from the Office for National Statistics showed yesterday. The jobless rate dropped to 4.1 percent in the quarter through November last year, the best reading since June 2020. Economists had expected no change. Job vacancies hit a record of 1.25 million in the fourth quarter.
AUTOMAKERS
Toyota to cut production
Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its production next month by about 20 percent due to chip shortages, the Nikkei newspaper reported yesterday, although that output target is still up from a year earlier. The world’s top-selling automaker plans to assemble 700,000 units next month, down 200,000 from its original goal for the month, the Nikkei reported, without citing a source. That compares with 668,001 units Toyota produced in the same month a year earlier. A spokesperson for Toyota declined to comment on the automaker’s production targets.
HONG KONG
SPAC listing to be first
A special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by China Merchants Bank (招商銀行) applied to list in Hong Kong late on Monday, the first company to do so since new rules allowing such listings took effect at the start of this year. SPACs help raise cash to buy private firms and take them public without a traditional initial public offering. Monday’s filing said that Aquila Acquisition Corp, whose ultimate parent is China Merchants Bank, is target acquiring “a technology-enabled company in ‘new economy’ sectors [such as green energy, life sciences and advanced technology and manufacturing] in Asia, with a focus on China.”
RUSSIA
Google fined over content
A Moscow court on Monday said that it had ordered Alphabet’s Google to pay 4 million rubles (US$52,526) for not removing access to content banned in Russia, the latest in a string of fines for the US tech giant. Moscow upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech, handing massive, revenue-based fines to Google and Meta Platforms for repeatedly failing to remove content that it deems illegal. Google declined to comment. The Russian News Agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned Web sites.
EUROPE
Data fines reach record
EU data protection fines targeting Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp helped push penalties to record levels last year, in a sign that the bloc’s tough privacy rules are starting to bite. Luxembourg’s data protection authority last year slapped Amazon with its biggest fine of 746 million euros (US$851 million) since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) took effect almost four years ago. The Irish watchdog followed with the second-highest EU fine against WhatsApp, ordering it to pay 225 million euros for failing to be transparent about how it handled personal data. The two record fines make up a large proportion of all GDPR fines last year, a report released yesterday by law firm DLA Piper said. Total penalties rose sevenfold to 1.1 billion euros compared with 158.5 million euros in 2020.
CLIENTS’ RIGHTS: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said the buyer and Citibank Taiwan would need to disclose changes to branch operations DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), the local unit of Singapore-based DBS Group Holdings Ltd, has reportedly won a bid to acquire Citibank Taiwan Ltd’s (花旗台灣) consumer banking business, but the two companies declined to confirm the report yesterday. Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking business is to be sold for about NT$60 billion (US$2.17 billion) to DBS Taiwan, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported on Sunday. DBS Taiwan and its parent company are expediting the negotiations with the seller’s US-based parent company, while other local bidders, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), have dropped their bids, the report said. Citibank
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Siltronic AG cast doubt on a planned US$5.3 billion takeover by GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), saying the German Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action’s feedback so far was opaque and offered no clear resolution on how to win approval for the deal. During recent discussions, the companies did not receive any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance for the takeover might be issued, the German company said in a regulatory filing on Friday following a news report on remedies the companies have offered. In the ministry’s view “in this case, a mitigation agreement is apparently not suitable