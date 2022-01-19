Rio Tinto expects 2022 shipments of iron ore to be soft

Rio Tinto yesterday forecast slightly weaker-than-expected iron ore shipments this year, citing tight labor market conditions and production delays from a new greenfields mine at the Gudai-Darri project.

The world’s biggest iron ore producer said it expects to ship between 320 million tonnes and 335 million tonnes this year from the Pilbara region in Western Australia, a forecast with a mid-point below RBC Capital Markets’ estimate of 332 million tonnes and UBS’ estimate of between 330 million tonnes and 340 million tonnes.

Rio Tinto shipped 321.6 million tonnes of the steelmaking commodity last year, down 3 percent from 2020.

Shares of the global miner fell as much as 1.9 percent to A$107.91, but reversed course to trade marginally higher, as at 1:17am GMT.

The delay in production from the new greenfields mine as well as labor shortages in Western Australia due to prolonged interstate border closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in lower iron ore shipments from the Pilbara region.

“Rio Tinto’s operations continue to meander and mine capacity issues in iron ore are likely to weigh again in 2022, albeit on an already reduced forecast production profile,” RBC analysts said in a note. “Although iron ore prices have provided the shares some solace in recent weeks, we continue to see a challenging outlook for iron ore over the course of 2022.”

Even as Rio Tinto said it was “encouraged” by growth prospects this year, it cautioned that potential disruption from COVID-19 outbreaks and any geopolitical tensions could take a toll.

“Guidance assumes development of the pandemic does not lead to government-imposed restrictions and widespread protracted cases ... which could result in a significant number of our production critical workforce and contractor base being unable to work,” the miner said in a statement. “This risk is exacerbated globally by tight labor markets and supply chain delays.”

China’s debt-ridden property sector also poses some risk, as easing construction activity weighed on demand for raw materials, including iron ore, prices of which nearly halved from a peak in May last year.

Meanwhile, even as the global miner builds its battery materials business with the recent acquisition of the Rincon lithium project in Argentina, it was planning to pause similar work in western Serbia amid protests by green groups across the country.

The iron ore producer shipped 84.1 million tonnes of the commodity in the three months ended Dec. 31, roughly in line with UBS’ forecast of 84 million tonnes and topped RBC’s estimate of 82.6 million tonnes.