BoJ raises its forecast for inflation

‘SOMEWHAT HIGHER’: Japan’s central bank said that ‘risks to prices are generally balanced,’ with the rate of increase in consumer prices this year revised upward

AFP, TOKYO





Japan’s central bank yesterday revised its inflation forecast and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As prices rise swiftly in other economies, Japan’s inflation remains relatively feeble and still far below the 2 percent target seen as necessary to turbo-charge the world’s third-largest economy.

In a quarterly report on prices and the economy, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) said that it now forecasts inflation of 1.1 percent for the fiscal year to March next year, up from its previous forecast of 0.9 percent.

It also revised up its forecast for the fiscal year to March 2024 to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent, leaving the projection for the current year unchanged.

“The projected rate of increase in the CPI [consumer price index] for fiscal 2022 is somewhat higher, mainly reflecting a rise in commodity prices and the pass-through of that rise to consumer prices,” the central bank said.

It declared “risks to prices are generally balanced,” adjusting its previous assessment of risk as “skewed to the downside.”

The bank revised down its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.8 percent from the previous 3.4 percent.

However, it now expects 3.8 percent growth in the fiscal year to March 2023, with a slight downward revision of 1.1 percent growth in the year to March 2024.

“Risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside for the time being, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19,” it said.

The central bank maintained its longstanding target of 2 percent inflation, which remains far off, despite years of efforts and prices surging globally.

Even with the latest upward revision in prices, “a change in [the bank’s] policy stance is hard to imagine,” as the inflation target “is still far away,” UBS Securities Japan Co lead economist Masamichi Adachi said in a note ahead of yesterday’s decision.

“With no board member expecting inflation to come close to the 2 percent target for the foreseeable future, talk of policy tightening is premature,” Capital Economics senior Japan economist Marcel Thieliant said.

“We are even more pessimistic than the bank about the medium-term outlook for inflation,” Thieliant said in a note. “We’re sticking to our view that the bank will keep interest rates low for the foreseeable future.”