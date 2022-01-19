Investors to shun tech due to rate hike risk: surveys

Reuters, LONDON





High-flying tech stocks, the darlings of the COVID-19 pandemic, are the most shunned counters in the opening weeks of this year, as investors see a flurry of rate hikes from central banks as the top risk to markets, investor surveys said yesterday.

A Bank of America Corp survey conducted from Jan. 7 to Thursday last week among investors with combined assets under management of more than US$1.2 trillion showed that fund managers had cut their overweight positions to their lowest levels since December 2008.

A separate monthly survey conducted by Deutsche Bank AG showed that an overwhelming majority of respondents believed US technology shares are in bubble territory as investors remained more bearish on hawkish policy moves and higher yields.

“Higher-than-expected inflation continued to be the predominant driver of those bearish fears, but its counterpart, a more aggressive [US Federal Reserve], drew much more concern from respondents this month,” Deutsche Bank said in a note.

In response to more central bank rate hikes being likely this year, investors have ramped up their positions in equities, particularly in Europe, cyclical banks, commodities and industrials — sectors perceived to benefit from higher rates.

Investors have become more bullish on European stocks from a global reopening trade perspective and want to increase their exposure as well in the next 12 months, Bank of America’s survey found.