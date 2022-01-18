World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SINGAPORE

Curbs see home sales fall

Home sales fell last month, as the government imposed measures to cool the property market. Purchases of new private apartments declined to 650 units, 60 percent lower than the 1,547 units sold in November, data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. The authorities imposed property curbs on Dec. 16 for the first time since 2018 to cool a market that saw home prices surge the most in more than a decade. The measures include higher stamp duties for second-time home buyers and foreigners.

JAPAN

Machinery orders show rally

Machinery orders climbed to the highest in two years in November, adding to signs that the economy was rebounding in the final quarter of last year before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerged. Core machine orders, a leading indicator of capital investment, rose 3.4 percent from October to ￥900.3 billion (US$7.9 billion), the highest level since November 2019, a month after a sales tax increase, figures released by the Cabinet Office showed. Orders increased 11.6 percent from 2020, the figures showed.

EGYPT

Canal sees record traffic

More ships last year traversed the Suez Canal than ever before, despite its temporary blocking by a 400m-long vessel and the effects of the virus. Volumes are expected to continue to rise this year, the Suez Canal Authority said. The Suez Canal generated US$6.3 billion in fees from 20,694 ships passing through last year, authority chairman and managing director Osama Rabie said on Sunday. A project to widen and deepen the Suez Canal is to be completed by July next year, he said.

GERMANY

Global 15% tax gains speed

Minister of Finance Christian Lindner wants to implement a planned global minimum tax of 15 percent for multinationals as early as January next year, Wirtschaftswoche reported, citing the ministry. The business news magazine said that tax officials from the federal and state governments held initial talks this month. The taxation deal, on which about 140 nations agreed last year, would create a top-up levy that governments apply when profits of a multinational firm in another jurisdiction are effectively taxed at less than 15 percent.

BANKING

Credit Suisse head resigns

The head of Credit Suisse Group AG has resigned less than a year after taking the reins, following reports that he broke quarantine rules. Antonio Horta-Osorio’s resignation was effective immediately following a probe commissioned by the board, Switzerland’s second-largest bank said in a statement yesterday. Board member Axel Lehmann was appointed to take his place. Horta-Osorio came under fire last month after media reports said he had breached Swiss quarantine rules during a trip.

CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever to restructure

Unilever PLC is promising to revamp its structure and plans to sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s consumer unit. Unilever yesterday said that it would announce the restructuring later this month. The disclosure comes after Glaxo said over the weekend that it rejected three offers from the consumer-products company for a bundle of brands, including Advil painkiller and Sensodyne toothpaste, the latest of which was for ￡50 billion (US$68 billion).