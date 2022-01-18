SINGAPORE
Curbs see home sales fall
Home sales fell last month, as the government imposed measures to cool the property market. Purchases of new private apartments declined to 650 units, 60 percent lower than the 1,547 units sold in November, data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. The authorities imposed property curbs on Dec. 16 for the first time since 2018 to cool a market that saw home prices surge the most in more than a decade. The measures include higher stamp duties for second-time home buyers and foreigners.
JAPAN
Machinery orders show rally
Machinery orders climbed to the highest in two years in November, adding to signs that the economy was rebounding in the final quarter of last year before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerged. Core machine orders, a leading indicator of capital investment, rose 3.4 percent from October to ￥900.3 billion (US$7.9 billion), the highest level since November 2019, a month after a sales tax increase, figures released by the Cabinet Office showed. Orders increased 11.6 percent from 2020, the figures showed.
EGYPT
Canal sees record traffic
More ships last year traversed the Suez Canal than ever before, despite its temporary blocking by a 400m-long vessel and the effects of the virus. Volumes are expected to continue to rise this year, the Suez Canal Authority said. The Suez Canal generated US$6.3 billion in fees from 20,694 ships passing through last year, authority chairman and managing director Osama Rabie said on Sunday. A project to widen and deepen the Suez Canal is to be completed by July next year, he said.
GERMANY
Global 15% tax gains speed
Minister of Finance Christian Lindner wants to implement a planned global minimum tax of 15 percent for multinationals as early as January next year, Wirtschaftswoche reported, citing the ministry. The business news magazine said that tax officials from the federal and state governments held initial talks this month. The taxation deal, on which about 140 nations agreed last year, would create a top-up levy that governments apply when profits of a multinational firm in another jurisdiction are effectively taxed at less than 15 percent.
BANKING
Credit Suisse head resigns
The head of Credit Suisse Group AG has resigned less than a year after taking the reins, following reports that he broke quarantine rules. Antonio Horta-Osorio’s resignation was effective immediately following a probe commissioned by the board, Switzerland’s second-largest bank said in a statement yesterday. Board member Axel Lehmann was appointed to take his place. Horta-Osorio came under fire last month after media reports said he had breached Swiss quarantine rules during a trip.
CONSUMER GOODS
Unilever to restructure
Unilever PLC is promising to revamp its structure and plans to sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s consumer unit. Unilever yesterday said that it would announce the restructuring later this month. The disclosure comes after Glaxo said over the weekend that it rejected three offers from the consumer-products company for a bundle of brands, including Advil painkiller and Sensodyne toothpaste, the latest of which was for ￡50 billion (US$68 billion).
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
TENSE WAIT: While China is close to approving the deal, Germany might be worried that GlobalWafers is headquartered in Taiwan, the firm’s chairwoman said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) is close to clearing an important regulatory hurdle in its US$5.3 billion acquisition of German silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic AG, people familiar with the matter said. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has said that it is largely comfortable with the antitrust remedies proposed by the companies and could make a formal decision shortly, the people said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing confidential information. The deal still requires approval from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and those discussions are ongoing, the people said. GlobalWafers shares were up as