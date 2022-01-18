Indian states woo factory after Musk cites red tape

Politicians from at least four Indian states took to Twitter to invite Tesla Inc to set up shop in their provinces, just days after founder Elon Musk said that the US electric-vehicle (EV) pioneer was still facing a lot of challenges with the national government.

The pitches, written on Twitter over the weekend, touted everything from infrastructure, sustainability and a streamlined approval process. They were made from different parts of India — Telangana in the south, Maharashtra in the west, Punjab in the north and West Bengal in the east.

Musk and the Indian government have been in talks for years, but disagreements over a local factory and import duties have led to an impasse, meaning that Tesla still does not sell EVs in India, three years after showing definite intent.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk passes a screen displaying a Tesla Model 3 at the opening ceremony for the China-made Tesla Model Y program in Shanghai on Jan. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters

While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration wants Tesla to set up a factory to sell locally and export, Musk has said that import duties of as much as 100 percent must be slashed so that Tesla can first establish a market.

All of the states that invited Tesla to start operations are ruled by parties opposed to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which runs the federal government.

Setting up vehicle factories in India could be difficult even for local companies without any government support, as red tape, land acquisition and labor rights remain a constant challenge.

In 2008, Tata Motors Ltd, run by India’s biggest conglomerate, was forced to abandon a near-complete facility in West Bengal after violent protests by farmers against land acquisition, thwarting its attempt to build the Nano, the world’s cheapest car, in the state.

“Drop here, we in West Bengal have best infra & our leader @MamataOfficial has got the vision. Bengal means Business,” Ghulam Rabbani, West Bengal minister for minority affairs and madrasah education, wrote on Twitter to Musk on Saturday.

As an opposition leader, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spearheaded a campaign demanding that Tata Motors return the land acquired by the provincial government to farmers unwilling to give it up.

India, the world’s fourth-largest vehicle market and home to more than 1.3 billion people, is an attractive proposition for EV makers, but its roads are still dominated by cheap petrol and diesel cars made by the local units of Suzuki Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co.