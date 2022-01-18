COVID-19: Indonesia looks to tax cuts for growth

Reuters, JAKARTA





Indonesia this year is to introduce tax breaks on property and vehicle sales in a bid to accelerate its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it battles a surge of cases resulting from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, top officials said on Sunday.

Until June, the government would cut the value-added tax (VAT) in half on sales of homes valued at less than 2 billion rupiah (US$140,000), while cutting the VAT by one-quarter on sales of homes valued at 2 billion rupiah to 5 billion rupiah, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a virtual briefing.

Several tax cuts would also be given on sales of vehicles of less than 250 million rupiah, some of which would expire at the end of March and others at the end of September, Airlangga said.

People prepare to register for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a community health center in Jakarta, Indonesia, yesterday. Photo: AP

Last year, the government provided tax breaks on property and vehicle sales under different schemes that expired last month.

Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin told the briefing that the government is preparing the capital, Jakarta, as its “first battleground against Omicron.”

“The government has prepared drugs — 400,000 tablets have arrived and the plan is for production in Indonesia by March or April,” Budi said, referring to the arrival and a production plan for molnupiravir, an oral anti-viral treatment for COVID-19 developed by US-based pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP.

“We are also in the process of bringing in Paxlovid by Pfizer — hopefully by February so that once we see a jump [in cases], the drugs are ready,” he said.

The Indonesian authorities have said that tighter mobility restrictions would be their last choice among policy options to contain an Omicron outbreak.