Indonesia this year is to introduce tax breaks on property and vehicle sales in a bid to accelerate its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it battles a surge of cases resulting from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, top officials said on Sunday.
Until June, the government would cut the value-added tax (VAT) in half on sales of homes valued at less than 2 billion rupiah (US$140,000), while cutting the VAT by one-quarter on sales of homes valued at 2 billion rupiah to 5 billion rupiah, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a virtual briefing.
Several tax cuts would also be given on sales of vehicles of less than 250 million rupiah, some of which would expire at the end of March and others at the end of September, Airlangga said.
Photo: AP
Last year, the government provided tax breaks on property and vehicle sales under different schemes that expired last month.
Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin told the briefing that the government is preparing the capital, Jakarta, as its “first battleground against Omicron.”
“The government has prepared drugs — 400,000 tablets have arrived and the plan is for production in Indonesia by March or April,” Budi said, referring to the arrival and a production plan for molnupiravir, an oral anti-viral treatment for COVID-19 developed by US-based pharmaceutical firm Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP.
“We are also in the process of bringing in Paxlovid by Pfizer — hopefully by February so that once we see a jump [in cases], the drugs are ready,” he said.
The Indonesian authorities have said that tighter mobility restrictions would be their last choice among policy options to contain an Omicron outbreak.
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
TENSE WAIT: While China is close to approving the deal, Germany might be worried that GlobalWafers is headquartered in Taiwan, the firm’s chairwoman said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) is close to clearing an important regulatory hurdle in its US$5.3 billion acquisition of German silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic AG, people familiar with the matter said. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has said that it is largely comfortable with the antitrust remedies proposed by the companies and could make a formal decision shortly, the people said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing confidential information. The deal still requires approval from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and those discussions are ongoing, the people said. GlobalWafers shares were up as