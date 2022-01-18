China cuts interest rate to boost growth

OMICRON: In a divergence from other economies, the People’s Bank of China cut the rate at which it offers one-year loans to banks — the first time since April 2020

Bloomberg





China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years to help bolster an economy that has lost momentum because of a property slump and repeated virus outbreaks.

In a stark policy divergence from other major economies, the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate at which it provides one-year loans to banks by 10 basis points — the first reduction since April 2020.

While inflation is the dominant concern for central bankers in the US and Europe, China’s relatively stable prices mean that policymakers have shifted to boosting growth.

Official data yesterday showed that China’s GDP last quarter rose 4 percent from a year earlier, the weakest since early 2020.

China’s housing sales last month remained low, while consumer spending slowed sharply as the government tightened virus controls. An outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 this month, including in Beijing over the weekend, is expected to further curb sentiment.

“Consumption remains the weakest link in China’s growth story at the moment and that will by and large continue for much of this year,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

Economists expect more policy action from the central bank over the next few months.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said there is a possibility that the central bank might allow banks to lower the five-year loan prime rate, a reference for mortgages, on Thursday.

The one-year rate was cut last month.

Economists at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and BNP Paribas are predicting further reductions in the reserve requirement ratio for banks.

For the whole of last year, China’s economy expanded 8.1 percent, well above the government’s target of “more than 6 percent,” due in part to the low comparison base of 2020.

Last year, Beijing took advantage of that, as well as robust overseas demand, to try to remake its economy: reining in large technology platform companies and trying to squeeze financing to real-estate companies to reduce the economy’s reliance on property development, which accounts for as much as 20 percent of GDP.

The financing squeeze led to an 11.4 percent decline in new projects started by real-estate developers last year, dragging down production of commodities such as steel and cement.

Consumption returned to growth after a historic decline in 2020, and accounted for the bulk of last year’s economic expansion, although the pace of increased consumer spending remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Last year’s record trade surplus of US$676 billion accounted for about one-fifth of annual growth.

Along with the rate cut, the central bank also injected more liquidity by offering 700 billion yuan (US$110 billion) of one-year loans, exceeding the 500 billion yuan maturing, and added 100 billion yuan with seven-day reverse repos, more than the 10 billion due.

The central bank also lowered its seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent.

“The People’s Bank of China’s bigger-than-expected cut to the one-year medium-term lending facility rate shows it’s serious about putting a prop under the economy,” Bloomberg Economics Asia economists Chang Shu (舒暢) and David Qu (曲天石) said. “The move suggests banks will quote a lower one-year loan prime rate at Thursday’s fixing for a second month in a row — providing more support for a slowing economy.”

The interest rate cuts were the latest in a series of moves by Beijing to boost growth. Policymakers have stepped up the issuance of bonds used by local governments to fund infrastructure, and told banks to accelerate lending to property companies to reduce the risk of a hard landing for the housing market.

China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong Ltd (香港華興證券) macro and strategy research head Bruce Pang (龐溟) forecast that the central bank would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 100 basis points this year, but sees no more rate cuts unless economic growth significantly lags expectations.

“The interest rate cut has laid a good foundation ahead of the Lunar New Year to stabilize expectations, but going forward it will require the combination of fiscal, industrial and employment policies to boost growth,” he said.