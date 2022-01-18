Continental Holdings Corp streamlines subsidiaries

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Continental Holdings Corp (CHC, 欣陸投控) yesterday said that its subsidiaries would no longer have boards of directors, but would name legal representatives to streamline decisionmaking and enhance operational efficiency.

Instead of a board, its main subsidiaries — Continental Engineering Corp (大陸工程), Continental Development Corp (CDC, 大陸建設) and HDEC Corp (欣達環工) — would allow the headquarters and a newly formed management unit to take charge of all financial and business decisions, the conglomerate said in a statement.

The change would make the management team genuinely responsible, without affecting shareholders’ interests, it said.

The statement came one week after the company unexpectedly announced that CDC chairman Christopher Chang (張良吉) would relinquish his positions for personal reasons and Chiang Hsiung (江雄) had been named his successor.

Two other directors on CDC’s board also stepped down and the group decided to simplify the governance structure.

Media reports said that during his 12 years at the helm of CDC, Chang, a lawyer by training, had helped the Taipei-based developer to expand from central Taipei to Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Malaysia and the US, making it the main contributor to the conglomerate.

CHC has included Continental Engineering and HDEC in the streamlining process so that the new management unit could better control various arms of the company, the statement said.

The restructuring would enable the CHC board and shareholders to meet via videoconference, and reach decisions in a more timely and efficient fashion, as the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered in-person discussion difficult over the past two years, it said.

The situation might not improve any time soon in light of recurring virus outbreaks at home and abroad, it added.

Media reports said that the decision to turn subsidiaries into closed corporations is rare in Taiwan, where conglomerates are spinning off promising divisions to make them more profitable and beneficial to parent companies.