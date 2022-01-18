Continental Holdings Corp (CHC, 欣陸投控) yesterday said that its subsidiaries would no longer have boards of directors, but would name legal representatives to streamline decisionmaking and enhance operational efficiency.
Instead of a board, its main subsidiaries — Continental Engineering Corp (大陸工程), Continental Development Corp (CDC, 大陸建設) and HDEC Corp (欣達環工) — would allow the headquarters and a newly formed management unit to take charge of all financial and business decisions, the conglomerate said in a statement.
The change would make the management team genuinely responsible, without affecting shareholders’ interests, it said.
The statement came one week after the company unexpectedly announced that CDC chairman Christopher Chang (張良吉) would relinquish his positions for personal reasons and Chiang Hsiung (江雄) had been named his successor.
Two other directors on CDC’s board also stepped down and the group decided to simplify the governance structure.
Media reports said that during his 12 years at the helm of CDC, Chang, a lawyer by training, had helped the Taipei-based developer to expand from central Taipei to Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Malaysia and the US, making it the main contributor to the conglomerate.
CHC has included Continental Engineering and HDEC in the streamlining process so that the new management unit could better control various arms of the company, the statement said.
The restructuring would enable the CHC board and shareholders to meet via videoconference, and reach decisions in a more timely and efficient fashion, as the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered in-person discussion difficult over the past two years, it said.
The situation might not improve any time soon in light of recurring virus outbreaks at home and abroad, it added.
Media reports said that the decision to turn subsidiaries into closed corporations is rare in Taiwan, where conglomerates are spinning off promising divisions to make them more profitable and beneficial to parent companies.
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
TENSE WAIT: While China is close to approving the deal, Germany might be worried that GlobalWafers is headquartered in Taiwan, the firm’s chairwoman said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) is close to clearing an important regulatory hurdle in its US$5.3 billion acquisition of German silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic AG, people familiar with the matter said. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has said that it is largely comfortable with the antitrust remedies proposed by the companies and could make a formal decision shortly, the people said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing confidential information. The deal still requires approval from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and those discussions are ongoing, the people said. GlobalWafers shares were up as