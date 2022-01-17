GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) said it last year rejected an offer from Unilever PLC for the drugmaker’s consumer healthcare unit that valued the business at about ￡50 billion (US$68.4 billion).
Glaxo in a statement on Saturday said it had received three unsolicited offers from Unilever for its consumer healthcare business, the final one on Dec. 20 for ￡41.7 billion in cash and ￡8.3 billion in Unilever shares.
“GSK rejected all three proposals made on the basis that they fundamentally undervalued the consumer healthcare business and its future prospects,” the statement said.
Unilever confirmed the approach in a separate statement, saying that the Glaxo unit would be a “strong strategic fit,” as the owner of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap reshapes its portfolio.
Unilever is still interested and could return with a fresh bid, although no final decision has been made, people familiar with the bid told Bloomberg.
Glaxo’s board still prefers the planned spin-off of a business that includes brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.
With analysts valuing the Glaxo consumer business at as much as ￡48 billion, any successful offer from Unilever would likely have to include a significant premium above that level, as well as a consideration of synergies, to tempt Glaxo away from the spin-off plan, which is at an advanced stage.
The dental business is the main draw in Glaxo’s consumer portfolio, offering the biggest growth, as almost all other businesses and brands are either losing momentum or growing slowly, the people said.
The consumer health unit took on its current shape in 2019 after a deal with Pfizer Inc, which retains a minority stake.
Glaxo said that it expects the unit “to deliver annual organic sales growth in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent over the medium term.”
Glaxo chief executive officer Emma Walmsley has been under pressure from shareholders, including activist fund Elliott Investment Management LP, to be more open to a sale of the consumer division, as it is seeking to revitalize its core pharmaceutical business.
The company previously had interest from Advent International Corp, CVC Capital Partners BV and KKR & Co Inc for the business, even as it had been preparing for the listing last fall.
Unilever CEO Alan Jope is also under pressure from some investors over the company’s poor performance of late.
Terry Smith, the founder of Fundsmith LLP and one of Unilever’s top 15 shareholders, this week criticized the group in his annual letter to investors.
He said the company, whose brands also include Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Domestos cleaners, had “lost the plot” with a focus on publicly displaying sustainability credentials at the expense of focusing on business.
