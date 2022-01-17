Gasoline prices to increase by NT$0.6

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.6 per liter, effective today, for a third consecutive week of price increases.

Diesel prices would be kept unchanged, after a price decrease of NT$0.1 per liter last week, the companies said.

Prices at CPC stations would rise to NT$29.2, NT$30.7 and NT$32.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain NT$26.3 per liter.

Prices at Formosa stations would be NT$29.2, NT$30.6 and NT$32.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$26.1 per liter.

CPC said that global crude oil prices last week continued to rise due to unstable oil production in Libya and further declining US commercial crude inventories.

Based on its floating oil price formula, gasoline and diesel prices should have risen by NT$0.9 and NT$1.4 per liter respectively, but CPC said it would absorb part of the increase in compliance with government policy.

Formosa said that the US Federal Reserve’s assessment that the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 would have limited impact on the US economy boosted market sentiment about the short-term outlook for oil demand, while a fall in the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, also lent support.