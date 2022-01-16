Asian shares track Wall Street retreat

Asian shares took a beating on Friday after a fresh salvo of hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials solidified expectations that US interest rates could rise as soon as March, leaving markets braced for tighter monetary conditions.

Equity markets turned deeply red after Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior US central banker to signal that rates would rise in March to combat inflation.

In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 33.60 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,403.33, but rose 1.29 percent from a week earlier.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.28 percent to 28,124.28, losing 1.24 percent on the week, while the broader TOPIX shrank 1.39 percent to 1,977.66, down 0.9 percent from a week earlier.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.08 percent to 7,393.9, posting a weekly decline of 0.8 percent.

“Everyone is really nervous right now. It’s because everything is potentially going to come under pressure from aggressive Fed policy,” said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

“There’s the hope that it’ll be a slow and painless handoff to normal policy, but that’s not necessarily assured with the Fed taking inflation so seriously,” he said.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who has repeatedly called for a more aggressive response to high inflation, later on Thursday said a rapid-fire series of four or five US rate hikes could be warranted if inflation does not recede.

South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.36 percent to 2,921.92, posting a weekly decline of 1.12 percent after the country’s central bank raised its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 1.25 percent on Friday, as expected, taking it back to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic as it seeks to restrain consumer price increases.

China reported that its global trade surplus surged nearly 30 percent last year to US$676.4 billion. The trade surplus last month swelled 20.8 percent from a year earlier to a monthly record of US$94.4 billion, customs data showed.

Exports rose to US$3.3 trillion last year, despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also were hampered by power rationing imposed in some areas.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.96 percent to 3,521.26, down 1.63 percent on the week, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.19 percent to 24,383.32, but rose 3.79 percent from a week earlier.

India’s SENSEX dipped 0.02 percent to 61,223.03, but was up 2.47 percent for the week.

