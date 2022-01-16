Asian shares took a beating on Friday after a fresh salvo of hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve officials solidified expectations that US interest rates could rise as soon as March, leaving markets braced for tighter monetary conditions.
Equity markets turned deeply red after Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior US central banker to signal that rates would rise in March to combat inflation.
In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 33.60 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,403.33, but rose 1.29 percent from a week earlier.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 1.28 percent to 28,124.28, losing 1.24 percent on the week, while the broader TOPIX shrank 1.39 percent to 1,977.66, down 0.9 percent from a week earlier.
In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.08 percent to 7,393.9, posting a weekly decline of 0.8 percent.
“Everyone is really nervous right now. It’s because everything is potentially going to come under pressure from aggressive Fed policy,” said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.
“There’s the hope that it’ll be a slow and painless handoff to normal policy, but that’s not necessarily assured with the Fed taking inflation so seriously,” he said.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who has repeatedly called for a more aggressive response to high inflation, later on Thursday said a rapid-fire series of four or five US rate hikes could be warranted if inflation does not recede.
South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.36 percent to 2,921.92, posting a weekly decline of 1.12 percent after the country’s central bank raised its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 1.25 percent on Friday, as expected, taking it back to where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic as it seeks to restrain consumer price increases.
China reported that its global trade surplus surged nearly 30 percent last year to US$676.4 billion. The trade surplus last month swelled 20.8 percent from a year earlier to a monthly record of US$94.4 billion, customs data showed.
Exports rose to US$3.3 trillion last year, despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also were hampered by power rationing imposed in some areas.
The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.96 percent to 3,521.26, down 1.63 percent on the week, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.19 percent to 24,383.32, but rose 3.79 percent from a week earlier.
India’s SENSEX dipped 0.02 percent to 61,223.03, but was up 2.47 percent for the week.
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA and AP
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations
TENSE WAIT: While China is close to approving the deal, Germany might be worried that GlobalWafers is headquartered in Taiwan, the firm’s chairwoman said GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) is close to clearing an important regulatory hurdle in its US$5.3 billion acquisition of German silicon wafer manufacturer Siltronic AG, people familiar with the matter said. The Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has said that it is largely comfortable with the antitrust remedies proposed by the companies and could make a formal decision shortly, the people said, asking not to be identified as they were discussing confidential information. The deal still requires approval from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and those discussions are ongoing, the people said. GlobalWafers shares were up as