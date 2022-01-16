US dollar snaps its three-day losing streak

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar on Friday snapped a three-day losing streak as a recent selling spree driven by the view that US Federal Reserve tightening moves were largely priced in abated and weaker risk appetite in financial markets led investors to shun riskier currencies.

The US dollar index was 0.4 percent higher at 95.17, but finished the week down 0.6 percent, its worst weekly showing since early September.

The greenback, which rose more than 6 percent against a basket of currencies last year, came under pressure this week, despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell saying that the US economy is ready for the start of tighter monetary policy and data showing the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades.

US dollar notes are counted out by a banker in Westminster, Colorado, on Nov. 3, 2009. Photo: Reuters

“Investors appear to be taking the view that the USD has peaked and that Fed tightening moves are priced in and the likes of the euro offer better potential returns down the road,” Scotiabank foreign exchange strategists wrote in a note.

“We do not concur but have to acknowledge that the USD has suffered a setback — psychologically, at least — by breaking with supportive yield spreads versus its peers and by breaking below the base of its recent consolidation range,” they wrote.

Hedge fund dollar positioning close to the highest levels since early 2020 this week added to the selling pressure on the US dollar, analysts said.

US retail sales last month dropped by the most in 10 months, likely the result of Americans starting their holiday shopping in October to avoid empty shelves at stores.

The New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.024 to close at NT$27.624, up 0.24 percent from NT$27.624 a week earlier.

On Friday, the dollar struggled to advance against the Japanese yen, with the US currency falling 0.02 percent to more than a three-week low of ￥114.15.

The safe-haven Japanese currency has benefited from the recent souring of risk sentiment in global financial markets.

Bank of Japan policymakers are debating how soon they can start telegraphing an eventual interest rate hike, which could come even before inflation hits the bank’s 2 percent target, Reuters reported on Friday.

With global stock markets under pressure on Friday and US Treasury yields higher, the Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.99 percent to a two-day low.

Sterling was 0.22 percent lower against the US dollar, as investors assessed the effects of a potential leadership change in the country, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces the gravest crisis of his premiership after revelations about a series of gatherings in Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns.

