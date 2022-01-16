Elon Musk’s loop works, but real test is yet to come

By Sarah McBride / Bloomberg





The CES technology show in Las Vegas last week was an important milestone for founder Elon Musk’s The Boring Co, which operates a network of underground tunnels to ferry passengers around the massive convention center in Tesla Inc vehicles.

The Vegas Loop performed mostly well, despite hitting some snags that were caught on video and drew mockery on Twitter toward a company that has said its mission is to “solve traffic.”

Another element of Musk’s initial vision also appears to be fading: The vehicles rely on human drivers behind the wheel, a stipulation that is unlikely to change any time soon.

A Tesla Inc electric vehicle drives through the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday last week. Photo: AFP

However, Las Vegas officials said that they were satisfied with last week’s results.

Numbers provided to Bloomberg by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) show that the transit system successfully transported 15,000 to 17,000 people daily during CES, almost half the show’s attendees.

The average wait times at its three stations were less than 15 seconds, The Boring Co said.

Rides took less than two minutes on average, in line with what the LVCVA predicted when reporters visited the site in April.

The numbers show a solid performance for The Boring Co, although CES was hardly the rigorous tests of its systems some were hoping for.

A surge in COVID-19 cases dramatically cut down attendance at the conference and shortened the event, so many fewer people took the tunnels than otherwise would have. It remains to be seen how the system would hold up under radically higher demand.

The throughput and durability of The Boring Co’s Las Vegas tunnel system — the company’s first commercial project — is important for a few reasons. First, the start-up is in negotiations with several cities around the US, all of which are probably eager to see how the start-up’s technology performs in the real world before they sign a contract.

Second, the company’s compensation for the Las Vegas project is tied to how it performs during large conferences such as CES.

Under terms of its contract, The Boring Co provided a US$4.5 million letter of credit to the LVCVA. The money that The Boring Co owes the authority is to be reduced by US$300,000 each time the company transports an average of 3,960 passengers per hour for 13 hours at a large conference.

As this year’s show attracted only about 40,000 attendees, compared with 170,000 in 2020, the smaller crowds almost certainly mean that The Boring Co was not able to prove that it could meet the passenger minimum outlined in the contract.

The LVCVA declined to provide the hourly averages, but the company was able to hit those numbers during a recent test, the agency said.

Last month, LVCVA Chief Financial Officer Ed Finger told the authority’s audit committee that accounting firm BDO confirmed that the system was transporting 4,431 passengers per hour in a test in May.

That was more than enough to allow The Boring Co to receive the final chunk of its US$44.25 million total payment, per its contract.

The test ran for an hour and involved more than 300 volunteers, Finger said.

The contract allows for The Boring Co to run tests using 10 percent of the vehicles required for system capacity.

If the Las Vegas project is a success, it could embolden other cities to sign contracts with The Boring Co. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and San Bernardino County, California, are in negotiations for their own tunnels.

In San Bernardino County, where The Boring Co has until the end of this month to submit a proposal, the plans are still in limbo.

“Negotiations have proved challenging,” Carrie Schindler, director of transit and rail for the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, said at a public meeting on Thursday.

She said that although The Boring Co originally proposed autonomous vehicles, it was “no longer committing to autonomous technology,” which would affect the county’s budget for the eventual operation of the project.

Autonomous technology had once been a key selling point of Boring Loop systems.