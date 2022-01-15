ENERGY
Indonesia boosts local coal
Indonesia’s state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) yesterday said that together with the Indonesian Ministry of Energy it was strengthening a coal delivery monitoring system to ensure enforcement of domestic sales rules and energy security. The world’s biggest thermal coal exporter introduced an export ban on Jan. 1 as coal inventories at local power plants were at critically low levels, amid low compliance with a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO). Under the DMO, miners must sell 25 percent of their output to the local market with a price cap of US$70 per tonne for power plants, below the current market price. Coal deliveries to local power plants will be monitored throughout the supply chain by PLN and a ministry department, while miners would receive automated warnings for any late shipments.
ENERGY
LG prices shares
LG Energy Solution priced shares to raise 12.75 trillion won (US$10.7 billion) in South Korea’s biggest initial public offering, setting aside concerns about battery fires that led to a mass recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars. At 300,000 won apiece, the shares were priced at the top of the marketed range, Seoul-based LG Energy said in a filing yesterday. The deal values the battery maker at about US$59 billion, ranking it the third-biggest company on the benchmark KOSPI, behind chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc. The offering was 2,023 times subscribed by institutional investors, LG Energy said. The firm is seeking to increase production capacity to meet burgeoning global demand for electric-vehicle batteries and improve the quality of its cells following a US$1.9 billion recall of General Motors Co’s Bolt EVs. It also wants to close the gap with market leader, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (寧德時代).
UNITED KINGDOM
Economy gains ground
The economy in November surpassed its size from before the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time with surprisingly strong growth before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 struck. GDP rose 0.9 percent from October, when it gained 0.2 percent, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Output was 0.7 percent above its level in February 2020, before the pandemic started. Growth was driven by stronger-than-expected gains in construction and manufacturing. However, economists are forecasting contractions last month and this month, when the virus led to unprecedented levels of staff absences.
AUTOMAKERS
Outbreak adds to stress
More global automakers have been caught in China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak in Tianjin, adding further stress to already strained supply chains. A production plant operated by Volkswagen AG’s (VW) joint venture with FAW Group (中國第一汽車集團) has been shuttered since Monday, along with a gearbox supplier controlled by the German automaker, VW said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. They join a Toyota Motor Corp factory that has been closed for five days. The closure of the VW plant might hit production of Tayron, Tayron X and Tayron plug-in hybrid models, and the Audi Q3, the company said. VW said that it expects to resume output “very soon” and catch up with lost production. Volkswagen has about 8,000 employees in Tianjin. The Toyota plant produces about 500,000 vehicles a year, including models such as the Corolla sedan and Rav4 SUV.
The epic fight over who controls the future of the auto industry is about to get a whole lot more interesting. Tesla Inc, the pioneer and pacesetter, has dominated the early rounds of the new-energy age, capturing investors’ imaginations with a vision for what the next generation of vehicles looks like and seizing the nascent market for fully electric vehicles (EVs). In the other corner are giants of scale: Volkswagen AG (VW) and Toyota Motor Corp. The world’s two biggest automakers — each sold about 10 or 11 vehicles for every one Tesla did last year — realize the age of the
‘BULLISH YEAR AHEAD’: The contract chipmaker set a growth target of up to 29 percent, as it expects to outperform its peers in the semiconductor industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is planning to boost this year’s capital expenditure budget by about 46 percent to exceed US$44 billion, citing strong customer demand for advanced technologies used in high-performance computing (HPC) and 5G-related applications, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. The plan marks a record spending for TSMC after the chipmaker budgeted US$30 billion for capacity expansions at home and overseas fabs last year. TSMC is planning to allocate about 80 percent of this year’s capital spending for advanced chip capacity expansion including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies. The chipmaker reiterated that it is on
EMERGING TECH: The semiconductor equipment industry has had unprecedented growth, with increased spending in six of the past seven years, the CEO of SEMI said Global fab equipment spending at front-end facilities is expected to grow at an annual pace of 10 percent this year to a record of more than US$98 billion, with South Korea taking the lead, followed by Taiwan, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. That means that world fab equipment spending is to grow for a third straight year, following a 39 percent jump last year and 17 percent growth in 2020, the global semiconductor trade association said in a statement. The industry previously had three consecutive years of growth from 2016 to 2018, more than 20 years after logging a three-year
Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) this year expects its number of electric battery swapping stations to outstrip the number of gas stations in the nation following seven years of deployment, a sign that electric two-wheelers are gaining traction. As of the end of last year, Gogoro had built 2,215 GoStations nationwide, mostly in urban areas, up from 1,937 in 2020. The number of gas stations operated by CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) was 2,487. “By the end of this year, we are very confident that the number of battery swapping stations will surpass the number of gas stations