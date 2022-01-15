World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ENERGY

Indonesia boosts local coal

Indonesia’s state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) yesterday said that together with the Indonesian Ministry of Energy it was strengthening a coal delivery monitoring system to ensure enforcement of domestic sales rules and energy security. The world’s biggest thermal coal exporter introduced an export ban on Jan. 1 as coal inventories at local power plants were at critically low levels, amid low compliance with a so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO). Under the DMO, miners must sell 25 percent of their output to the local market with a price cap of US$70 per tonne for power plants, below the current market price. Coal deliveries to local power plants will be monitored throughout the supply chain by PLN and a ministry department, while miners would receive automated warnings for any late shipments.

ENERGY

LG prices shares

LG Energy Solution priced shares to raise 12.75 trillion won (US$10.7 billion) in South Korea’s biggest initial public offering, setting aside concerns about battery fires that led to a mass recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars. At 300,000 won apiece, the shares were priced at the top of the marketed range, Seoul-based LG Energy said in a filing yesterday. The deal values the battery maker at about US$59 billion, ranking it the third-biggest company on the benchmark KOSPI, behind chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc. The offering was 2,023 times subscribed by institutional investors, LG Energy said. The firm is seeking to increase production capacity to meet burgeoning global demand for electric-vehicle batteries and improve the quality of its cells following a US$1.9 billion recall of General Motors Co’s Bolt EVs. It also wants to close the gap with market leader, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (寧德時代).

UNITED KINGDOM

Economy gains ground

The economy in November surpassed its size from before the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time with surprisingly strong growth before the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 struck. GDP rose 0.9 percent from October, when it gained 0.2 percent, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Output was 0.7 percent above its level in February 2020, before the pandemic started. Growth was driven by stronger-than-expected gains in construction and manufacturing. However, economists are forecasting contractions last month and this month, when the virus led to unprecedented levels of staff absences.

AUTOMAKERS

Outbreak adds to stress

More global automakers have been caught in China’s latest COVID-19 outbreak in Tianjin, adding further stress to already strained supply chains. A production plant operated by Volkswagen AG’s (VW) joint venture with FAW Group (中國第一汽車集團) has been shuttered since Monday, along with a gearbox supplier controlled by the German automaker, VW said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. They join a Toyota Motor Corp factory that has been closed for five days. The closure of the VW plant might hit production of Tayron, Tayron X and Tayron plug-in hybrid models, and the Audi Q3, the company said. VW said that it expects to resume output “very soon” and catch up with lost production. Volkswagen has about 8,000 employees in Tianjin. The Toyota plant produces about 500,000 vehicles a year, including models such as the Corolla sedan and Rav4 SUV.